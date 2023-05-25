SOMERSET – One swing did enough damage to put Chestnut Ridge in complete control of its District 5-8-9 Class 3A subregional semifinal matchup with Somerset.
Christian Hinson’s go-ahead three-run triple in the third inning provided more than enough run support for Garrett Emerick, who dominated in a complete-game effort to help Chestnut Ridge knock off Somerset with a 6-1 upset win on Thursday afternoon.
The game couldn’t have been more different than the one the two teams played in the regular season back on April 13, when the Golden Eagles held the Lions to two hits in a mercy-rule shortened 12-1 victory.
This time around it was Emerick holding a high-powered Somerset offense to one run on four hits.
The senior struck out eight compared to just two walks and allowed only five base runners over the final six innings to propel the Lions to the subregional championship against Punxsutawney next Tuesday at Bedford High School.
“We talked about needing a leader to step up,” said Chestnut Ridge coach Steve Conlon of Emerick’s performance.
“That’s how you do it. Just take the ball and shove it in there. The defense played well behind him.”
Sophomore Cole Nicodemus had two hits, including a double, and reached base safely three times. Freshman Brody Halkovich belted an RBI double for the Lions.
Justin Whysong reached on a throwing error to kickstart Chestnut Ridge’s third. Nate Whysong followed with a single and both moved up a base on a wild pitch by Somerset starter Aiden VanLenten.
Emerick walked to load the bases and set up Hinson’s game-shifting triple to deep center field. Hinson finished 3-for-4 with a double and two runs scored.
“I’ve coached a lot of guys in 20 years and he is one of the better hitters I’ve seen,” Conlon said. “Christian just got a hold of one and gave us that lead that we needed and Garrett just ran with it from there.”
Somerset took an early lead in the bottom of the first after Zane Hagans blasted an RBI triple to center field that scored Nolan Riggs, who walked with one out.
But that would be all Somerset (11-8) could muster as the defending district champions’ season came to an unfulfilling finish.
“All the credit goes to their pitcher,” Somerset coach Jimmy Mayer said.
“He threw a heck of a game and just kept us off balance.
“We just couldn’t put anything together. I just tip my cap to them.
“They were the better team today. I’m proud of my seniors and was proud of the effort these guys put in.”
Pitt-Johnstown recruit Brad Bruner singled and walked for the Golden Eagles. Callen Miller added a single. Hagans finished 2-for-3 with an RBI.
Despite striking out at least two batters in every inning except for the sixth, VanLenten suffered the loss after conceding five runs on seven hits to go along with 12 strikeouts compared to four walks.
The Lions added an insurance run in each of the fifth, sixth and seventh innings to seal off any hope that the Golden Eagles could bounce back.
“We’re excited. Why not us?” said Conlon of the upcoming matchup with the Chucks. “Our motto is one pitch, one out, one inning at a time. Anything could happen.”
