The Chestnut Ridge School District Board of Directors voted unanimously to approve the addition of a girls varsity wrestling team on Tuesday night.
The Lions will be the first PIAA District 5 school to add girls wrestling, according to Josh Deputy, who is the third-year varsity wrestling coach at Chestnut Ridge.
“We’re the 24th school in Pennsylvania,” Deputy said on Tuesday. “We’re the first in the Laurel Highlands (Athletic Conference) and the first District 5 school.
“When they get 25 schools to approve it, they can apply through the PIAA for an emerging sports status,” he said. “It puts it on the PIAA’s radar and maybe make it quicker for them to sanction it.”
Deputy said the vote was 9-0.
“Girls wrestling is exploding,” Deputy said. “I see a lot of girls who take this sport extremely seriously. The avenues available now are pretty endless. I’m proud of our school board for taking the lead and making this a priority.”
Deputy said the Lions have one female wrestler, Patron Plummer, who captured the 115-pound title at the MyHouse PA Girls State Championship event in March while competing for Orchard Club Wrestling.
“She puts in as much work in the wrestling room as any boy in our program,” Deputy said. “I thought it was important that she saw me, as her coach, I was willing to go to bat for her.”
Now that the Lions officially have a girls team, Deputy believes the names on the roster will increase.
“I’m hoping to have a sign-up this week and see what we come up with,” he said. “It’s something I think that was important to have. In our area, we kind of sit back and don’t take a lead on things. I think it’s neat the Chestnut Ridge is a trailblazer and we’re the first one to step up and put our foot forward.”
The Lions traditionally are a District 5 and PIAA power.
This past season, Chestnut Ridge won its 10th consecutive District 5 Tournament title and advanced to the PIAA duals tournament. The Lions have produced three individual state champions over the years.
The foundation is set. History is on the side of the Lions’ fledgling girls program.
“Iowa now has women’s wrestling, which is in the Big Ten and I believe it’s being discussed at Penn State,” Deputy said. “All these high schools need to get on board because it’s here and we can’t pretend it’s not here anymore.”
Mike Mastovich is a sports reporter and columnist for The Tribune-Democrat. He can be reached at (814) 532-5083. Follow him on Twitter @Masty81.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.