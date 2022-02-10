HERSHEY, Pa. – While the Chestnut Ridge wrestling team won eight bouts against Lackawanna Trail on Thursday, its coach insists more is in the tank for the 10-time defending District 5 Class 2A duals champions heading into Friday’s PIAA quarterfinals at the Giant Center.
The Lions led from the outset and won three straight matchups late to prevail 35-21 in Thursday’s first-round duals match to hand the District 2 champions their first loss of the season at 10-1.
“We weren’t our best today,” Chestnut Ridge coach Josh Deputy said. “Can’t really put a finger on why, but at this point, a win is a win and they understand we need to be a lot better tomorrow.”
Chestnut Ridge (17-0) will meet District 3 No. 3 seed West Perry, a 42-23 winner over Hickory, at noon Friday in the quarterfinals. The winner will face either Boiling Springs or Saucon Valley in the semifinals.
The loser will meet Burgettstown or Faith Christian in the consolation bracket.
Chestnut Ridge senior Trevor Weyandt won a 6-2 decision over Michael Bluhm to start the match off at 145 pounds. Senior Jack Moyer followed with an 11-7 decision over Deegan Ross.
Lackawanna Trail’s Robbie Schneider earned a 4-3 decision over Luke Moore at 160. Senior Daniel Moore pinned Tyler Rozanski in 2:51 in response at 172. Chestnut Ridge’s Nick Presnell dropped a 3-0 decision to Seth Ross. Alex Crist provided a 3-2 victory over Mason Zujac at 215 to lift the Lions to a 15-6 advantage.
“Daniel Moore really shot some energy into the team with his win and Alex Crist had a nice win as well against a good kid,” Deputy said.
At 285, Lackawanna Trail’s Jonah Houser pinned Matthew Davis in 2:31. Chestnut Ridge freshman Easton Mull recorded a fall in 2:33 over Brayden Clarke at 106.
Cole Henry won a 14-9 decision over Chestnut Ridge’s Brock Holderbaum at 113.
Chestnut Ridge senior Ross Dull received a forfeit at 120.
At 126, Chestnut Ridge junior Kobi Burkett recorded a 17-0 technical fall over Garet Fowler in 5:38. His five points sealed victory at 32-15 with two bouts to go. Calan Bollman made it two straight for the Lions with a 6-0 decision against Ethan Lee.
Lackawanna Trail’s Max Bluhm pinned Mason Weyant in 3:32 to close the match at 138.
West Perry won a 36-28 preliminary match over Montgomery to get into the field of 16 on Monday. On Thursday, West Perry dominated District 10 champion Hickory with a 42-23 victory keyed by four pins.
“West Perry has some good young freshmen that are going to create a challenge for us,” Deputy said. “I’m hoping we can come out with our veteran leadership and get up early and often in matches.”
