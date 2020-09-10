Chestnut Ridge senior Logan Pfister has faced the undivided attention of opposing defenses the past two seasons.
The dual-threat quarterback passed for 1,995 yards, going 147 of 232, and rushed for an additional 727 yards on 136 carries while scoring 15 touchdowns in 2019.
“Logan is a special athlete,” Chestnut Ridge coach Max Shoemaker said. “His speed and athleticism will open some eyes. He can do so many things, and is the centerpiece of what we are trying to do. He has worked so hard in order to continue to improve.”
The Lions finished 9-3 last season, winning the District 5 Class AA crown with a 41-20 victory over Berlin Brothersvalley before falling to Wilmington, 35-20, in the PIAA first round.
Chestnut Ridge has 12 returning letterwinners, with seven starters back on offense and six on defense.
Junior Matt Whysong was Pfister’s top receiver last year, with 42 catches for 611 yards. He added 131 yards on 18 carries on the ground and 10 touchdowns. Junior Trevor Weyandt added 13 carries for 138 yards.
“We are looking to our skill kids for big plays on offense,” Shoemaker said. “We want to strike a balance between the run and the pass. Our offensive line is not as big as many of the other teams in the conference, but they are quick.”
On defense, Jonah Hillegass and Weyandt will be in the outside linebacker spots with brothers, Luke and Dan Moore, on the inside. In the secondary, Joe Gardner and Whysong will be the corners with Pfister moving into the safety slot.”
The biggest unknown will be the line, with just one returning player, Isaac Kauffman.
“Our guys have shown a great deal of enthusiasm and attitude and we are hoping that will carry over into our games,” Shoemaker said. “We want to play at a high level. I think we will be a fun team to watch.”
On special teams, Weyandt will do the punting and junior Jack Moyer will be the kicker. The return duties will be handled by Weyandt, Whysong, Pfister and Hillegass.
The Lions open the season Friday at rival Bedford.
“Every night is a battle in the Laurel Highlands,” Shoemaker said. “Bedford has a number of players back on both sides of the ball. It’s going to be tough, but the kids are looking forward to it. We are just excited that we get to play.”
