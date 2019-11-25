PITTSBURGH – After an even first quarter, the Chatham women outscored Mount Aloysius by 23 points over the final three frames to record a 88-65 victory on Monday.
Kaitlyn Fertig notched a game-high 33 points on 12 of 19 shooting (8-for-13 from beyond the arc) for Chatham (5-0). Emily Ondo (10 rebounds) and Riley D’Angelo added 24 and 14 points, respectively.
Bishop Carroll Catholic graduate Lea Sammarco (5-for-9 from 3-point range) and Penn Cambria product Ryanna Hockenos led Mount Aloysius (1-4) with 17 and 16 points, respectively. Rachel Robinson netted 15 points. Bishop McCort Catholic grad Machala Gibbons chipped in seven assists and two steals.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.