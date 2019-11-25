Mount Aloysius logo

PITTSBURGH – After an even first quarter, the Chatham women outscored Mount Aloysius by 23 points over the final three frames to record a 88-65 victory on Monday.

Kaitlyn Fertig notched a game-high 33 points on 12 of 19 shooting (8-for-13 from beyond the arc) for Chatham (5-0). Emily Ondo (10 rebounds) and Riley D’Angelo added 24 and 14 points, respectively.

Bishop Carroll Catholic graduate Lea Sammarco (5-for-9 from 3-point range) and Penn Cambria product Ryanna Hockenos led Mount Aloysius (1-4) with 17 and 16 points, respectively. Rachel Robinson netted 15 points. Bishop McCort Catholic grad Machala Gibbons chipped in seven assists and two steals.

