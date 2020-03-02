CHARLESTON, W.Va. – Charleston (6-4) erased a two-run deficit with five runs over a span of three innings to complete a three-game non-conference sweep over Pitt-Johnstown (8-3) with a 5-3 victory on Monday afternoon.
Pitt-Johnstown climbed out to a 2-0 lead on a Lennox Pugh RBI single in the third and Owen McKeever’s double that plated in the fourth.
Jordan Bailey was hit by an Isaiah Kearns pitch with the bases loaded in the Charleston half of the fifth inning that cut it to 2-1, before the Golden Eagles struck for two more runs in the sixth to go in front, 3-2.
Charleston added two insurance runs in the seventh and held on for the 5-3 victory.
McKeever went 2-for-5 with a double and an RBI, while Pugh singled and drove in a run for the Mountain Cats. Asher Corl also had an RBI.
Kearns took the loss on the mound for Pitt-Johnstown after surrendering three runs (two earned) on five hits over the first 5 1/3 innings. Kearns struck out four and walked two. Joel Colledge tossed the final 2 2/3 innings and allowed a pair of runs on two hits.
