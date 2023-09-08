ALTOONA, Pa. – Bubba Chandler brought a perfect game into the fifth inning and struck out eight in his Double-A debut as the Curve cruised to a 6-0 win over the Harrisburg Senators on Friday night at Peoples Natural Gas Field.
It was Altoona’s ninth shutout victory of the season.
Chandler, the Pittsburgh Pirates' third-round selection in 2021 as he turned down a commitment to play baseball and football at Clemson University, retired 13 straight batters to begin his outing electrifying the crowd at PNG Field with fastballs in the mid-to-high 90’s. Harrisburg finally got a baserunner against him when catcher Israel Pineda lofted a single over the leap of shortstop Tsung-Che Cheng. Chandler came back with back-to-back strikeouts to finish the fifth inning giving him eight total on the night.
Altoona’s offense supported him with two runs in the first inning off rehabbing Nationals righty Thaddeus Ward. Matt Fraizer drove in Jackson Glenn to plate the game’s first run. With the bases loaded and two out, Jacob Gonzalez reached on a fielder’s choice plating the second run. However, Carter Bins overran the bag at second for the final out of the inning on the same play.
Connor Scott added a two-run homer off the Senators starter in the fourth inning, taking advantage of an error committed earlier in the frame.
The Curve added two more runs to the lead in the sixth inning when Jase Bowen singled with one out and then Gonzalez lined a single to center. Dylan Crews’ diving attempt came up empty and Gonzalez scampered toward third and when the relay throw arrived it got past the third baseman into foul ground. Gonzalez then broke for home and scored on a close play to make it a 6-0 lead for the Curve after six innings.
Nick Dombkowski followed Chandler with three scoreless innings of relief, scattering four hits and picking up two strikeouts. Tahnaj Thomas tossed a scoreless ninth to finish off the win. Altoona pitching did not walk a batter on Friday night.
Glenn extended his on-base streak to 20 games in the win, while Joe Perez stretched his on-base streak to 23 games. Altoona improved to 27-23 in the second half, 61-66 overall with the win.
The Curve continue their final six-game series of the 2023 season at Peoples Natural Gas Field against the Harrisburg Senators, Double-A affiliate of the Washington Nationals, at 6 p.m. Saturday. Right-hander Aaron Shortridge takes the ball for Altoona against Harrisburg right-hander Michael Cuevas.
