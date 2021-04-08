The Central Western Allegheny Aqua Conference (CWAAC) has released its first and second teams, along with the top times from each event during the 2021 season.
Listed on the first team were Altoona’s Brennen Dugan and Emma Fraundorfer, Jack Soyka and Jensen Westrick of Central Cambria, Hollidaysburg’s Tyler Gnegy and Megan Dinges, Isaac Cummings and Jordan Houck of Huntingdon, Marion Center’s Anthony Scott and Robin DeHaven, Ethan Miller and Taylor Onkst of Northern Cambria, Richland’s Aiden Culp and Jordan Slavick, Zachary Gibbs and Hannah Kane of Somerset, Tyrone’s Madison Coleman, and Cael Long and Lauren Mock of Westmont Hilltop.
The second-team selections were Altoona’s Jacob Steinbugl and Alexis Fraundorfer, Cameron Lasinsky and Ava Monborne of Central Cambria, Hollidaysburg’s Parker Bayard and Aggie Hoover, Andrew Cunningham and Sydney Houck of Huntingdon, Marion Center’s James Clark and Alyson Krecota, Ben Janosko and Morgan Hassen of Northern Cambria, Richland’s Toryn Schmouder and Ashlyn Campagna, Hunter Krotzer and Carly Richard of Somerset, Tyrone’s Sarah Hoover and Elijah Innis and Ariel Pribozie of Westmont Hilltop.
Westmont’s 200-yard medley team consisting of Landon Miller, Long, Innis and Nathaniel O’Stafy posted a league-best 1:43.95.
O’Stafy, Mark Rutledge, Long and Innis clocked a 3:30.59 in the 400 free relay.
Long netted the best times in 100 breast (1:01.14), 100 butterfly (55.53) and 200 individual medley (2:02.21). Innis was tops in the 50 (23.37), 100 (50.99) and 500 free races (5:19.01).
On the girls side, Westmont’s Pribozie, Karlee Kohan, Mock and Alissa Kush clocked a 1:58.69 in the 200 medley relay. Somerset’s Hannah Kane, Morgan McGuire, Kaylee Richard and Carly Richard posted best times in the 200 (1:46.79) and 400 free (3:54.92) relays
Westrick posted the best times in the 100 butterfly (1:01.36) and 200 individual medley (2:21.56).
Mock was first in the 200 (1:59.2) and 500 (5:28.37) free races. Pribozie clocked a 1:03.79 in the 100 backstroke.
