Coming off a 14-win season and a PIAA Class 3A semifinal round appearance, the Central High School football team certainly caught the attention of coaches in the Laurel Highlands Athletic Conference.
Having two-time all-state quarterback and 3A player of the year Jeff Hoenstine returning doesn’t hurt the Scarlet Dragons’ chances in the upcoming season, either.
Coaches in the 12-team LHAC picked Central as the preseason favorite to successfully defend its conference crown, according to a poll conducted by The Tribune-Democrat during a media day event at Trojan Stadium on Wednesday.
“It’s a loaded conference, for sure,” said veteran Bishop Guilfoyle Catholic coach Justin Wheeler, whose team was picked fourth in the poll despite coming off a state championship season in Class 1A. “The quarterbacks in the league this year are unbelievable. It’s definitely going to be an exciting season. It’s going to be full of offense and hopefully some good defense.
“It’s been a great conference, but this year it’s going to be incredible,” Wheeler said.
Central ranked first with 135 total points, including seven first-place votes. Richland (121) and Bedford (120) were second and third, separated by one point after each claimed one first-place vote among the 12 coaches polled.
Bishop Guilfoyle Catholic had 113 points, including three first-place votes.
“I see great teams from top to bottom,” said new Central Cambria coach Don Fyfe, the former long-time Shade coach.
“You look at a returning state champion in Bishop Guilfoyle. Central won a couple games in the playoffs, and they bring their quarterback back. You always have Richland. It’s just loaded. There are no easy weeks.”
Penn Cambria (100), Forest Hills (74), Chestnut Ridge (70), Westmont Hilltop (56.5), Bishop McCort Catholic (52.5), Central Cambria (43), Greater Johnstown (28) and Somerset (23) rounded out the fifth through 12th spots, respectively.
“We return our quarterback, Jeff Hoenstine, who was the 3A player and all-state quarterback, and we return a strong group of receivers and running backs led by Kade Rhule and Hunter Smith,” long-time Central coach Dave Baker said. “Eli Lingenfelter was an all-state reciever. We need to replace five positions on the offensive line.”
Richland went 11-3 last season and won the District 6 Class 2A crown. While several key players, including three-year starting quarterback Kellan Stahl, graduated, the Rams have plenty of potential.
“It doesn’t seem like it ever gets easier,” Richland coach Brandon Bailey said. “People keep asking me, ‘How do things look for the season?’ I think we have an opportunity to be pretty good. We have a nice solid nucleus back.
“But you look around and the players on the other teams are outstanding, and the coaching in this conference makes a difference as well.”
Bedford went 10-2 won won the District 5-9 subregional crown in Class 3A before losing to Central in the playoffs. Both the Bisons’ losses were to the Scarlet Dragons.
“We’re very fortunate to have some very good players,” Bedford coach Kevin Steele said.
“We’ve been very fortunate and hopefully that continues.
“We have some skill kids returning, but we have some holes on the line.
“We have kids that are working hard and stepping up. That’s part of the excitement of high school football. Every year presents new challenges and new opportunities for kids.”
Bedford will replace the versatile Mercury Swaim, who stood out at quarterback and at multiple positions on defense.
Bishop Guilfoyle Catholic won its fourth PIAA crown and first since 2016. The Marauders were 11-4, including a 6-4 mark in the LHAC, before rolling through the postseason.
Rounding out the top-five in the poll, Penn Cambria is coming off a 6-6 season. The Panthers won their first four games of the 2021 season. Penn Cambria, with one of the region’s top returning quarterbacks in senior Garrett Harrold, advanced to the District 6 3A title game before falling to Central.
Forest Hills went 7-6 and appeared in the District 6 2A title game, falling to Richland. Chestnut Ridge was 6-5 and reached the District 5-8 Class 2A playoffs before losing to Westinghouse.
Fyfe had been an assistant coach at Bishop McCort Catholic prior to following Shane McGregor at Central Cambria. Other new coaches in the conference include Somerset’s Jeff Urban, a former assistant who followed Brian Basile, and Greater Johnstown’s Antwuan Reed, the former star Trojans running back/defensive back who played at the University of Pittsburgh.
“It’s a journey,” said Reed, who follows Bruce Jordan as Trojans coach. “We’ve taken it one day at a time. We have good days, bad days, like anything, but the progress the guys have made and the change I’m starting to see with the guys coming together – my main object when I took this job was bringing the guys back together.”
Like Reed, Somerset’s Urban is molding a group of players into a unit.
“We’re not expected to be the dominant team in the conference. That takes a lot of pressure off of us,” Urban said. “We can lay our ears back and play Friday nights, and whatever happens, happens. As long as we can be successful quarter to quarter, the scoreboard will take care of itself.”
“Football is a game of emotion. If it turns into a grind for the kids, then they play like it’s a grind. If we can keep it exciting and emotional for 10 games, we can have a successful season.”
Mike Mastovich is a sports reporter and columnist for The Tribune-Democrat. He can be reached at (814) 532-5083. Follow him on Twitter @Masty81.
