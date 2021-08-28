NEW PARIS – Central and Chestnut Ridge battling it out on the football field.
An ideal spot for such a game between the two traditional power teams in their respective districts would be at the end of the year with seeding and potentially a conference championship on the line.
However, the Laurel Highlands Athletic Conference schedule makers slated the Dragons and Lions for the opening night of the 2021 high school football season.
The game proved to be a great gauge for both teams as yards were at a premium with each squad surpassing the 400-mark.
In the end, Central’s return to the LHAC was a successful one as the Dragons held off Ridge by a 41-28 final on Friday night at Dr. Giovacchini Stadium.
“We knew coming out of the gate that week one was going to be a tough matchup. I thought our kids responded well,” Chestnut Ridge coach Max Shoemaker said. “We did some things that hurt us that we’ll have to correct. Certainly, this was a good foundation for what we hope to be a very successful season. There’s no shame losing to Central any year, but particularly this year with the number of kids they have back.”
Central (1-0) came out and scored on its opening possessions – marching 80 yards down the field – before quarterback Jeff Hoenstine found Hunter Smith on a 15-yard touchdown strike to open the scoring.
Chestnut Ridge (0-1) was unable to answer back, and turned the ball over on downs at the Central 34.
The Dragons wasted no time as Hoenstine, following an incompletion, hit Kade Rhule on a 7-yard play before finding Eli Lingenfetler on a 61-yard bomb that went for points.
With 4:23 left in the first quarter, the Lions appeared to be heading for a disastrous opening night.
However, CR responded in much better fashion on its second chance with Jonah Hillegass scoring the first of his three touchdowns on a burst 20 yards to paydirt.
“It’s the first game in the new conference, and we pretty much knew the things they (Chestnut Ridge) would do, but they did them very well,” Central coach Dave Baker said. “That’s what I told my guys afterwards, ‘This is what you’re going to find week-to-week in this conference. They (the LHAC teams) are not going to give it (win) up to you.
“There’s a lot of good teams, and they play hard. That’s what you can expect, and that’s the way it will be’.”
After the two teams exchanged turnovers, Lingenfelter and Hoenstine connected again – this time from 12 yards out to put Central up 21-7 in the second stanza.
Chestnut Ridge QB Nate Whysong faced a tough task in being next in line after the loss of three-year starter Logan Pfister.
However, the sophomore showed well as he went 14-of-25 for 204 yards, including a 76-yard TD strike to Weyandt, who tallied 149 receiving yards on seven catches, that made the score 21-14 less than two minutes later to send the Lions into the half down just one score.
Central forced a Chestnut Ridge punt on the opening drive of the second half. Six plays later, Dragons’ quarterback Jeff Hoenstine hit 6-foot-5 receiver Devon Boyles for a 27-yard TD strike to double the score.
The Lions responded by driving down the field in seven plays before momentum swung in Central’s favor. On a second-and-7 from the Central 45, Weyandt took a handoff, cut back into the middle and had the ball popped loose by a Dragon defender.
“We needed a game like this that will help us down the road,” Shoemaker said. “... We’ll be better off for it. It’s a bitter loss now, but in the coming weeks, I think ti will make us a better team.”
Smith recovered the ball for Central, and the visitors responded by taking a 35-14 lead six plays later when Parker Gregg, who rushed for 114 yards on 15 carries, hit paydirt on a 6-yard run with 1:58 remaining in the third.
“That pretty much made the difference in the game,” Baker said. “They (Chestnut Ridge) were playing good, but it was going to be hard for them to score three times.”
Hillegass, who carried the ball 11 times for 77 yards, scored twice in the final quarter on runs of 1 and 10 yards out – the last of which set the final with no time remaining on the clock.
Eli Lingenfelter who hauled in six catches for 157 yards, caught a 35-yard TD pass from Hoenstine with 1:33 to go in the fourth to make the score 41-21.
The last time Hoenstine stepped onto a football field, aside from 7-on-7 and a scrimmage, the juniors’ year ended with a devasting leg injury that required multiple surgeries. The Dragon signal caller showed no signs of ill effects as he went 20-for-27 for 327 yards through the air and five touchdown passes.
“That’s a great way to start the season I think because that’s (Chestnut Ridge) a very good team. They kept it close for one half, and we knew we just had to keep our foot on the gas pedal and break loose ... I just want to thank God and Jesus, my family, my teammates and everybody who has supported me through this to help me get back to where I am. I’m just so incredibly grateful beyond measure that I’m able to do this, and get back with my brothers to play again.”
Nick Presnell attempted 12 rushes for 92 yards for CR. The two teams combined for 899 yards and 41 first downs. Central had 476 yards and 22 first downs, while Chestnut Ridge had 423 and 19.
Chestnut Ridge travels to Central Cambria next Friday, while Central hosts Forest Hills.
