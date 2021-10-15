CAIRNBROOK, Pa. – Competing in the tightly contested Laurel Highlands Athletic Conference is never easy, particularly when going up against a potential state playoff team.
This was the task Bishop McCort Catholic was faced with on Friday night with Central, and the Scarlet Dragons lived up to their offense’s explosive reputation.
Headlined by quarterback Jeff Hoenstine’s five-touchdown performance, Central kept its undefeated season intact with a 55-7 victory over the Crushers at Shade High School.
“In my opinion, that’s a state championship football team,” Bishop McCort coach Tom Smith said of Central. “I have to give credit to them, they’ve been playing well this entire football season. As for us, I’m very proud of our team. They didn’t back down for one second.”
Bishop McCort totaled 224 yards of offense, with 155 split between the passing of its two quarterbacks Trystan Fornari and Johnny Golden. Fornari completed 15 of 31 passes for 102 yards, while Golden was 7-for-8 with 53 yards on just the Crimson Crushers’ final offensive series.
The Crimson Crushers drove into Scarlet Dragons territory on six of their 10 offensive drives, but were hampered by four turnovers on downs and an interception.
Fornari found the end zone for Bishop McCort’s only points, scoring on a 10-yard run with 18 seconds left in the first half after the offense traveled 71 yards in just over a minute.
“The first series was the best we’ve had all year on offense,” Smith said of Bishop McCort’s opening drive of the game, where the Crimson Crushers recorded four first downs and made it to the Central 27-yard line.
“We came out and battled there, as we did all night. On defense, we had some situations where they big-played us. I’m happy with the way the guys never gave up, though, and we’ll continue to battle for the rest of the season.”
Central used big plays to put points on the board while keeping its offense well-rested. All six of the Scarlet Dragons’ offensive scoring drives were five plays or less, including two that were just one play.
Central also recorded two special-teams touchdowns on a 40-yard punt return from Eli Lingenfelter and a 71-yard kickoff return by Kade Rhule.
Hoenstine was 11-for-18 passing with 225 yards and four touchdowns. The LHAC’s leading passer, who went over the 2,000-yard mark for the season, opened the game’s scoring with a 43-yard touchdown run.
“Our guys have been wanting a season like this,” Central coach David Baker said.
“We have a common goal to go as far as we can in the playoffs, and the guys are playing like they want to get there. We had a great night offensively, we executed real well. I have absolutely no complaints about tonight.”
Central (8-0) will visit Westmont Hilltop next week. Bishop McCort (2-6) will look to get back in the win column as the Crimson Crushers travel to Bishop Guilfoyle.
“We’re doing our best to get our program back to the level it was a couple years ago,” Smith said. “We’re set to face another good football team next week, so we’re going to get back into the lab and prepare. I know we’re going to battle until the end, and I’m sure they’re going to be just as excited to play as we are.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.