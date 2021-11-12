ALTOONA – The good news for Nick Felus, Garrett Harrold, Zach Grove and the Penn Cambria High School football team is many of the key contributors for the Panthers this season are underclassmen.
The bad news is the same can be said of Central, and the Panthers have considerable ground to make up on the Scarlet Dragons judging from two meetings this fall if they are to bring home the program’s first District 6 Class 3A championship in 2022.
Central junior Jeff Hoenstine threw for more than 200 yards and three touchdowns in the first half as the Dragons built a 35-point lead en route to a 42-7 victory over the Panthers in the district championship game at Mansion Park Stadium on Friday night.
Penn Cambria finished the season 6-6. Two of the losses came against Central by a combined 88-14.
“We just couldn’t get in a rhythm,” said Felus, the Panthers’ third-year coach. “It wasn’t our night.”
Penn Cambria couldn’t sustain drives and keep Central’s explosive offense off the board. Grove, who rushed for 49 of his game-high 81 yards in the second half, finally got the Panthers on the board on a 13-yard run near the end of the third quarter, but Penn Cambria already had spotted the Scarlet Dragons six touchdowns.
A 1,000-yard passer and rusher, Harrold was held to 41 yards of total offense.
“We did execute at times,” Harrold said. “But we were always hurting ourselves. We just couldn’t get anything going. Field position hurt us, too.”
Central may not have won the game on the first two possessions, but the Scarlet Dragons clearly set the tone. First, after a 5-yard Grove run and a 4-yard pass from Harrold to Grove put Penn Cambria in great position to move the chains, the Dragons stacked up Harrold for a loss of 1 on third-and-1.
Then, on Central’s first series, the Panthers stopped the Dragons short on third down. Central coach Dave Baker, though, decided to go for it on fourth-and-3 from midfield. Hoenstine found a crease over the left side, racing untouched 46 yards for the touchdown.
“That was deflating,” Harrold said.
The floodgates opened from there, as Hoenstine found Eli Lingenfelter for 40 yards to set up a 5-yard scoring run by Gregg, then connected with Josh Biesinger for 42 yards to get the Scarlet Dragons in position for a 6-yard jet shovel pass to Hunter Smith for six more points on the first play of the second quarter.
Late in the second quarter, Hoenstine hit Ethan Eicher for 24 yards before he found Gregg wide open on a wheel route for a 30-yard touchdown. The 5-foot-10 Scarlet Dragon junior completed four passes – the last going 15 yards to Lingenfelter with 1:05 left – to cover 60 yards in 47 seconds and bring the running clock into effect at the beginning of the second half.
Hoenstine was 11-for-14 passing for 221 yards in the first half. He finished with 311 yards in the air and now has 53 touchdown passes this season.
“We couldn’t get complacent just because we beat them once before. We had to come in just like it was any other game,” Hoenstine said.
Now 12-0, Central will take on another Laurel Highlands Conference power, Bedford, next week in a rematch of a PIAA playoff matchup won by the Bisons last season. Hoenstine, however, didn’t play in that game, injuring his knee a week earlier against Tyrone in the D6-3A finals.
“We got on them early. We played really hard. They didn’t give the game to us,” Central coach Dave Baker said – there were no turnovers either way.
Central’s defensive front was all over Harrold most of the first half – sacking him three times – as the Panthers mustered 56 yards over the first two quarters. Penn Cambria hurt itself with nine penalties for 88 yards before the intermission, one hold negating a 30-yard pass from Harrold to his younger brother Gavin deep into Scarlet Dragon territory, a pass interference in the second quarter giving Central a first down at the Panther 35 and then a personal foul putting Penn Cambria in second and 25 at its own 21 down 28-0.
Afterward, Felus vowed to his team they’d be back next year.
“We have a lot of kids coming back. We have a lot of good kids coming up in the program. Now they know what the expectation is,” Felus said. “This is part of the process.”
