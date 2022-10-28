ROARING SPRING, Pa. – The Somerset Golden Eagles tried to play spoiler on senior night against the Central Scarlet Dragons.
Unfortunately, Somerset suffered its ninth loss of the season, 47-14, at Roaring Spring Athletic Field on Friday night.
The Scarlet Dragons came out firing in the first quarter, led by three seniors Shalen Yingling, Kade Rhule and Eli Lingenfelter.
All three Central players scored to take a 20-0 lead at the end of 12 minutes.
Despite the loss, Somerset coach Jeff Urban saw his team grow up and give a great effort all season long.
“Our team is so young,” Urban said. “We’ve actually started to grow up. Tonight was one of the best efforts I saw out of each and every one of them.”
After Central’s Hunter Smith scored a touchdown with 10:43 left in the second quarter, the Golden Eagles answered back with 3-yard touchdown run from Rowan Holmes with 2:42 left in the half.
The Golden Eagles knew it was their last game, but they’re looking forward to the offseason.
“We knew it was our last game,” Urban said, “but we have goals we’re setting for the offseason.
“The kids played their tails off for the handful of seniors we got on the field.”
In the second half, Lingenfelter hauled in a 68-yard pass for a touchdown with 5:38 left in the third quarter. Fellow senior Rhule caught a 23-yard pass from Jeff Hoenstine for another touchdown for Central. Hoenstine compiled six passing touchdowns.
Somerset answered back with a Tyler Zimmerman 10-yard run for a touchdown with 3:02 left in the fourth quarter, which was the final score of the night.
Urban mentioned that the big difference Friday and all season long for the Golden Eagles was their youth.
“That’s a great, mature ballclub over there. Seventy-one kids on their roster,” Urban said.
“We’ve been battling the same thing all year. Our kids played hard, we just need another year or two to grow up to be young men.”
Urban applauded his players for playing hard all season long, despite being so young.
“We have two freshmen on the field on either side of the ball, usually every series,” Urban said. “A handful of seniors play, and the rest are sophomores.
“There’s a lot of bright spots for the future. The fellas played their tails off. I’m proud of them.”
Somerset’s Zimmermann finished the night with 14 carries for 53 yards.
Urban lauded Zimmerman’s effort throughout his entire career.
“He’s led by effort,” Urban said. “Each week, we try pick out one of the underclassmen as the hustle player of the week. Every week, they go against Tyler Zimmerman as a senior, just on the effort that he puts forth in practice.
“I don’t think he’s missed a workout, an offseason workout, an in-season practice and every week we can count on him to carry the load. That’s what he’s done for us.”
Somerset’s season is finished at 1-9, while 8-2 Central will play Tyrone in a District 6 Class 3A semifinal next weekend.
