ROARING SPRING – Somerset knew entering Friday night’s Laurel Highlands Athletic Conference matchup against regular season champion Central that it was going to take an all-out effort to stop the Scarlet Dragons high-powered offense.
The Golden Eagles could have hoped for the rain and muddy conditions of the field to aid their best efforts.
Unfortunately, four turnovers, three of which came in the first quarter, gave Central prime field position and it took advantage as the Dragons rolled to a 61-14 victory over Somerset at Roaring Spring Athletic Field.
“We got ourselves in the hole against, that’s not a good team, that’s a really good team. Hats off to them, we wish them luck down the road,” Somerset coach Brian Basile said. “I’m proud of our guys – their effort. They keep fighting, they keep learning.
“We continue to try to be the best version of ourselves, and these guys will be great leaders some day.”
The Scarlet Dragons, who claimed the conference crown after last week’s victory over Westmont Hilltop, capped off their second straight undefeated regular season with a 10-0 mark and will await to hear their opponent in the District 6 Class 3A playoffs.
Somerset ended its campaign with a 1-8 record.
“It feels good for the players,” Central coach Dave Baker said. “It’s the first time in Central history we’ve been able to complete back-to-back undefeated seasons.”
While the rain and mud didn’t play a factor, the Golden Eagles didn’t do themselves any favors as they turned the ball over on the first possession of the game as Central’s Parker Gregg recovered a fumble.
On the very first Central play, quarterback Jeff Hoenstine found Hunter Smith in the right side of the end zone on a 14-yard strike.
Hoenstine intercepted Somerset’s Lane Lambert on the ensuing drive at the Golden Eagles’ 37 to set up another quick scoring drive.
Devon Boyles hauled in a 16-yard pass, then Gregg ran for 20 to the 1 before Hoenstine flipped the ball forward to Ethan Eicher for a touchdown at 9:21.
“That’s a good start for us,” Baker said. “It’s unfortunate for them (Somerset). They tried to play hard but they just couldn’t do it. (The first two scores) sort of set the tone for the game. It’s just the end of a long, frustrating year for them. It’s the end of a good regular season for us.”
Somerset was forced to punt, which Caleb Antram had partially deflected as the ball only netted a 5-yard kick.
Four plays later, Gregg outran his defender and made a diving one-handed catch that he trapped against his chest as he landed on his back in the end zone on a 26-yard scoring play just six minutes in.
The Golden Eagles’ Stephen Sehn had the ball ripped away by Central’s Dom Wagner who returned it 11 yards to the Somerset 30.
Gregg caught a pass from Hoenstine along his own sideline, dodged a few defenders and raced 30 yards for a touchdown to put the Scarlet Dragons up 26-0 with 3:40 left in the opening quarter.
Central fumbled away the punt as Kade Rhule failed to field a low kick, which the Eagles fell on to regain possession.
Somerset lost Lambert due to an injury on the last play of the quarter, but backup Bryce Mullhollen orchestrated a scoring drive as he found Jack Kinsinger on a 21-yard pass play with 9:07 on the second quarter clock.
“They worked hard on a few plays this week that we thought we could have success with, and we did,” Basile said. “We’ll take those successes and build on them.”
The Scarlet Dragons responded as Hoenstine scrambled around in the backfield on second down before unleashing a bomb to Eli Lingenfelter who outran a Somerset defender for a 61-yard score to put his team up 33-7.
Antram punted on the Golden Eagles’ next drive, and Central took over and would find the end zone again on the fifth play of the drive as Eicher and Hoenstine drew up the same play that worked before – this time from 9 yards out with 6:03 left in the half.
Max Baker recovered a Spencer Marteeny lose fumble to help give the Scarlet Dragons the ball back where Gregg gained 43 yards on first down.
Hoenstine then found Boyles for a 37-yard gain before hitting Gregg for a 7-yard touchdown with 2:53 left that would ensure that the clock would run the entire second half as Central went up 47-7.
The Central signal caller completed his night with 279 yards through the air on 12-of-14 passing, while Gregg rushed three times for 86 yards and hauled in three catches for 61.
Both coaches agreed to shorten the quarters after the break as the third stanza was limited to 10 minutes and the final was reduced to just eight.
It was still enough time for the Scarlet Dragons to tack on two more scores with their subs in as quarterback Rylan Daughtery hit Shalen Yingling on a 32-yard TD pass with 1:29 left in the third.
Mulhollen found paydirt on a 45-yard scamper to close out the quarter to make the score 54-14.
Central set the final when Thaide Mickel found 30 yards of running room down the right sideline with 4:58 remaining.
“It (the season) was a great learning experience,” Basile said. “We had seniors that worked very, very hard. We wanted to be a little more successful on the scoreboard then we were.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.