ROARING SPRING – After a season-opening win over Bishop McCort Catholic, Forest Hills paid a visit to Laurel Highlands Athletic Conference newcomer Central.
It didn’t go very well for the Rangers.
Central’s passing attack shredded Forest Hills early and often in a 46-15 victory Friday at Roaring Spring Athletic Field.
Scarlet Dragons’ signal-caller Jeff Hoenstine completed 18-of-27 passes for 307 yards and five touchdowns.
“We know they’re a great team,” Forest Hills coach Justin Myers said. “Jeffrey’s a great quarterback. Maybe one of the best in the state. He’s great at finding his reads and throwing the ball.
“We tried to put a lot of pressure on him, hoping he’d make some mistakes, but he doesn’t make mistakes.”
Hoenstine’s two first-quarter touchdown passes from 38 and 9 yards put Forest Hills in a 12-0 early after one quarter. The second quarter was even worse.
Central took advantage of several Forest Hills turnovers to score 27 points in the quarter for a 39-8 halftime lead.
“You can’t turn the ball over six times in the first half. We had unforced errors like fumbled snaps and snaps over the punter’s head,” Myers said. “We moved the ball liked we wanted to for the most part on offense. I think twice we forced a turnover on downs, then fumbled it right back to them.”
Forest Hills’ lone score of the first half came midway through the second quarter when Damon Crawley broke off a 92-yard touchdown run.
Pinned deep in their own territory, Crawley broke through the line of scrimmage off left tackle, got to the sideline, stepped through a potential tackle near the Central 40 and outraced one last defender to the end zone for the long touchdown.
Crawley, who finished with 165 yards rushing on 12 carries, also scored on the ensuing two-point try to make it a 20-8 deficit at that point.
Whatever momentum that play gave Forest Hills quickly vanished, however, when Parker Gregg answered with a 54-yard TD run on Central’s first play following the ensuing kickoff.
Two more touchdowns in the waning moments of the half put the game away.
After Hunter Smith scored on a 1-yard run with 1:23 left, Central recovered an onside kick, and Hoenstine found Smith wide open for a 40-yard scoring strike with 55 seconds to go.
“We were able to hit on some big plays. Jeff did a good job extending plays, and our receivers made some really nice catches,” Central coach Dave Baker said. “I still think Forest Hills has a pretty good team. They have a strong running game.
“They just rolled the ball around too much in the first half.”
Forest Hills (1-1) hosts Central Cambria next Friday while Central (2-0) visits Greater Johnstown.
