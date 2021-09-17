ROARING SPRING, Pa.– Any fans who decided to trek to the concession stand for a snack during the final 2 minutes of the first quarter on Friday night at Roaring Spring Athletic Field missed the Central Scarlet Dragons’ feast.
Central Cambria, trying to build off its first win of the season over Forest Hills in Week 3, appeared to be in good shape late in the first quarter after tying the unbeaten Scarlet Dragons on Ian Little’s beautiful 12-yard fade pass to Nolan Wyrwas in the back corner of the end zone.
The Red Devils’ hopes, though, were wiped out in the veritable blink of an eye. Central quarterback Jeff Hoenstine and the Scarlet Dragons scored three touchdowns in the final 95 seconds of the period and improved to 4-0 heading into a grueling stretch of their schedule courtesy of a 49-13 Laurel Highlands Conference victory.
Central Cambria dipped to 1-3.
“We just kept shooting ourselves in the foot. There were mistakes on our part, doing it ourselves,” said Central Cambria senior wideout-defensive back Ethan Gillin, who scored on a 1-yard run in the fourth quarter.
“It’s mentally draining to be tied with a team like that and then what feels like the next 3 minutes for them to put up three scores on us.”
Hoenstine completed 8 of 14 passes for 208 yards and four touchdowns and also ran for 43 yards as Central raised its average to 47.5 points per game. Running back Parker Gregg had three catches for 100 yards and 95 yards on five carries for the host Scarlet Dragons.
“They do a lot of things well. It’s kind of like, ‘Pick your poison,’ ” Central Cambria coach Shane McGregor said. “It’s a tough team to play. You’ve got to try to control the ball, which we tried to do, and you can’t give away anything, which we did.”
The Red Devils also lost standout running back-linebacker Hobbs Dill to an injury late in the first quarter, after he ran for 22 yards on Central Cambria’s nine-play, 52-yard scoring drive.
Central only needed two plays to cover 65 yards and regain the lead after Wyrwas’ touchdown evened the score with 2:34 left in the first quarter, Hoenstine scrambling around and avoiding Central Cambria pass rushers until Ethan Eicher broke wide open for a 31-yard touchdown strike.
After Central forced a three-and-out, Hoenstine connected with Gregg in stride down the home sideline. Gregg shed Central Cambria corner Jace Koss at the 5 and crossed the goal line for a 60-yard scoring play.
On the ensuing kickoff, the ball was knocked out of return man Gillin’s grasp. Central’s Hunter Myers picked it up and ran it back to the Red Devils 4.
Hoenstine threw a fade pass to Devon Boyles for the score on the next play, and, like lightning, it was 28-7 with 6 seconds on the first quarter clock.
Central outgained the Devils 186-54 in the first quarter. In addition to the scoring plays, the Scarlet Dragons got a 34-yard scramble from Hoenstine, a 22-yard run from Gregg and a 24-yard pass to Josh Biesinger.
The running clock came into play on Hunter Smith’s 1-yard run from wildcat formation 3:16 into the third quarter. Smith had scored the first touchdown of the game, returning an interception of Ian Little 7 yards.
“I feel best about our chemistry right now,” Hoenstine said.
After winning three straight games by at least 31 points, the schedule gets tougher for Central, starting next week when the Scarlet Dragons host Penn Cambria. Then they play Richland and Bedford. All three of those teams were undefeated heading into Friday’s action.
“We’re going to have to crank it up,” Central coach Dave Baker said.
