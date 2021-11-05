ROARING SPRING, Pa. – Central and Westmont Hilltop met on the gridiron just 13 days before Friday.
After suffering a 41-point loss, the Hilltoppers knew they had to come up with a few different wrinkles to their offense to stop, or even just slow down the Scarlet Dragons’ high-powered, big-play offense.
Top-seeded Central didn’t have much to change as the victors the previous meeting, and the top seed took control early and replicated its performance by blowing out fourth-seeded Westmont with a 52-13 victory on Friday night in District 6 Class 3A semifinal action at the Roaring Spring Athletic Field.
“We tried a couple of different schemes on them up front. They (Central) were big and physical tonight and they were getting after it,” Westmont Hilltop coach Pat Barron said. “Credit to them, they’re a great football team. I expect them to make a big run.”
With the loss, Westmont ends its season at 3-8, while Central moves to 11-0 and advances to the championship against Penn Cambria at Mansion Park on a day and time to be announced.
“Basically, we did the same thing,” Central coach Dave Baker said. “We looked at a few things and thought, maybe, we could a little bit better a certain places.
“But basically, it was the same thing.”
The opening kickoff set the tone for how aggressive and hungry the Scarlet Dragons were going to be as Westmont’s Isaac Havener fielded the kick at his own 14. The junior returned it eight yards before Central’s Jason Clark laid him out with massive hit.
The hits would keep coming as the Dragons’ defensive wouldn’t budge for the Hilltoppers’ offense.
In the first half, Westmont Hilltop’s largest longest gain on a play went for 5 yards – which happened four times.
The Hilltoppers possessed the ball six times in the first two quarters, and five times they went three plays and out – having to punt the ball away to Central. The last drive of the half went nine plays, including a Konlee Mastovich five yard run that gave Westmont its first first down of the half.
Unfortunately, the drive ended in a turnover on downs with 16 ticks remaining in the second quarter.
“We were moving our double teams around trying to find some movement – credit to their defensive line, they were big and strong,” Barron said. “It made it for some tough sledding, especially in the first half.”
While the Scarlet Dragons’ defense limited the Hilltoppers to just 26 total yards of offense in the opening 24 minutes, their offensive firepower was on full display as they racked up 38 points and 305 total yards.
Just as the previous meeting, Westmont had no answer for anything the Central offense tried to do.
Other than the last 16 seconds of the half which only allowed the Dragons to run one play, Central scored on all six of its other chances.
The first two took the longest as Parker Gregg capped off a seven play, 51 yard drive with an 11-yard touchdown run to put Central on the board at the 7:04 mark.
Gregg, who finished with 67 rushing yards on six attempts, would cross the goal line on the next drive – this from 4 yards out – to complete the six play, 60 yard drive.
On the third opportunity, Central needed just two plays as quarterback Jeff Hoenstine flip tossed the ball to Hunter Smith who dodged a few Hilltopper defenders on his way to a 51-yard touchdown that made the score 18-0 with just three seconds left in the first stanza.
Westmont was called for a personal foul on their ensuing punt – giving the Dragons the ball at the Westmont 39 where Hoenstine and Gregg needed just one play as the duo connected for the 39-yard TD.
“Parker Gregg, you get him in the open field, and kids can’t tackle him,” Baker said. “He runs with the low center of gravity. He’s powerful. They (Westmont Hilltop) sometimes were there, but they just couldn’t tackle him.”
Havener fumbled the ensuing kickoff, and Central’s Josh Biesinger pounced on the loose ball as the Westmont 25 where Hoenstine hit Devon Boyles on a crossing route on first down for the score at the 8:59 mark.
Central closed out the first half scoring when Hoenstine, who finished the half with 233 yards passing on 11 of 13 attempts, tossed out to Gregg in the flat, who then rumbled his way to paydirt from 30 yards away to make the halftime score of 38-0.
“It’s catch-22. If you’re bringing heat, there’s guys running open,” Barron said. “If you’re playing coverage, Hoenstine has time to scramble back there and make you pay.”
With the mercy rule running clock in effect the entire second half, the Scarlet Dragons’ starters came out for the first series of the half, and made good on their final chance of the night as Boyles and Hoenstine got together again – this time on a 13-yard TD connection to make the score 45-0 exactly halfway through the third.
With Central’s backups and even third string get into the game at this point, Westmont Hilltop would put together an 11-play, 65-yard drive that Mastovich ended with a 23-yard scamper to the end zone at 11:26 of the final quarter.
Ty Helsel would scoot his way in from 1-yard away at 4:46 to end the Dragons’ scoring, while Havener powered his way in from the Central 8 with 1:39 showing on the clock to set the final.
“I’m proud of our guys for their effort all season,” Barron said. “I can’t thank the seniors enough for all their hard work and sacrifice over the last four years. I’m just thankful for them and being apart of this.”
