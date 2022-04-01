CRESSON, Pa. – It might have been April Fool’s Day, but there wasn’t going to be any fooling around for the five Central Pa. boys’ players in the 15th Altoona Mirror Basketball Classic who were AAU teammates getting a final time to play together as a unit.
At least until the game was well in hand.
“Since this was an all-star game, we just knew we had to close out on shooters with our hands up, be unselfish and fast break a lot,” Richland’s Trent Rozich said.
Rozich and his long-time friends did just that, rolling up the second-most points scored in the event in a 136-97 win over the Blair County all-stars on Friday night at the Mount Aloysius College Athletic Convocation and Wellness Center.
Central Pa. also took the girls’ contest, 94-90, overcoming a game-record 33 points from Hollidaysburg’s Marin Miller. Bishop McCort Catholic’s Lexi Martin fronted Central Pa. with 26 points and claimed her team’s most valuable player honors.
It was the first time the game was played after a two-year hiatus because of the COVID-19 pandemic. Proceeds from the game benefit the Big John Riley Scholarship Fund at St. Francis University.
Rozich scored 20 points for the Central Pa. boys, but that was only good for third most on his team. Portage’s Kaden Claar and Bedford’s Mercury Swaim each finished with 22.
Claar was named his team’s most valuable player.
“When you win by 40 points, it’s hard to say you didn’t play well. We came out, had a lot of fun, put a lot of points on the board and put on a show for the fans here,” Claar said with a smile. “I think when you have five guys that were former teammates on an all-star team, you’ve got to put them together.”
Claar, Rozich, Penn Cambria’s Mason McCarthy, Conemaugh Township’s Jackson Byer and Chestnut Ridge’s Matt Whysong had about eight years experience playing together. Not only that, Portage’s Travis Kargo, their AAU coach, was guiding the Central Pa. squad.
It was that group that came out in the third quarter and scored 23 of the first 27 points that put what had at least been a reasonably competitive game through 20 minutes well in hand.
“We have really good chemistry. We’re all really good friends. That makes it even better,” Rozich said.
McCarthy was the third of that group to reach double figures, scoring 11 points. Swaim scored 14 in the second quarter to give Central Pa. a 61-49 halftime lead after Blair had grabbed a one-point advantage on Ashton Bardell’s trey midway through the second frame.
“The guys I was playing with really helped open the lanes for me and they hit me with some good passes,” Swaim said. “It’s a big thing to come out here and have fun but everyone wants to win.
“You don’t want to lose something like this.”
Bardell was Blair County’s MVP, tying Altoona teammate Colin Lear for the team high with 15 points. Central Cambria’s Daric Danchanko netted 14, Huntingdon’s Alec Cooper 13 and Cambria Heights’ Bernie Whiteford 11 to round out the double-digit scorers for Central Pa.
The Central Pa. girls began the fourth quarter a full-court press to blow open what had been a tight game. It only had been a four-point difference after three, but only took four minutes to increase the margin to 18.
Blair County used a press of its own to get back within three with under a minute left, but it wasn’t enough. Fittingly, it was Martin who iced the contest with a free throw with 12.8 seconds left to make it a two-possession game.
“It feels great. I really was so excited. I got to play with some of my old (AAU) team. It was really fun, but I always love to win,” Martin said.
“That was a really good press that (Penn Cambria coach Keith Saleme) set up. We got a lot of steals off of it. The press really sparked us.”
Central Pa. didn’t quite reach Saleme’s goal of 100 points, but they did score the second most for a girls’ team in the highest-scoring girls’ game in Classic history. Bedford’s tandem of Natalie Lippincott and Sydney Taracatac each joined Martin in double digits, scoring 14 and 11, respectively.
“The press speeds up the game and I think our team likes to play with speed. We just play better when we’re playing faster,” Lippincott said.
The victory helped ease some bad memories of playing at Mount Aloysius. The Bisons came up just short of beating Tyrone in the District 6 Class 4A finals there this season.
The Central Pa. girls even were put in the same locker room Bedford had that night.
“We were like walking in this gym and getting PTSD,” Taracatac said. “I’m glad we finally got a chance to overcome this gym and win in it.”
Blair County went on an 8-0 late in the second quarter to take a 46-43 lead into the half, paced by Miller’s 14 points.
Central Pa. appeared to be geared to run away with the contest when it jumped out to an 18-8 lead five minutes in, as Martin and Taracatac combined for 13 points.
After Blair County made a run and went ahead by a point early in the second quarter, the regional stars looked like they were about to pull away again, going ahead by six, 38-32, when Lippincott found Windber’s Gina Gaye for a foul-line jumper at the 4:28 mark.
