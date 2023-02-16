Johnstown, PA (15901)

Today

Rain and snow showers in the morning transitioning to snow showers for the afternoon. Morning high of 49F with temps falling to near 30. Winds WNW at 15 to 25 mph. Chance of rain 80%. Winds could occasionally gust over 40 mph..

Tonight

Cloudy skies early will become partly cloudy later at night. Low near 20F. Winds WNW at 10 to 20 mph. Winds could occasionally gust over 40 mph.