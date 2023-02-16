MARTINSBURG, Pa. – When a team buries 13 3-pointers in a game, that’s a good sign that unit is thriving.
The bad news for the Penn Cambria boys basketball team on Thursday night, it didn’t hit from inside the arc and the Panthers’ hopes for a Laurel Highlands Athletic Conference championship were ultimately dashed.
Central’s big three, consisting of Eli Lingenfelter (19), Eli Muthler (19) and Shalen Yingling (10), combined for 48 points as it went on to eliminate the Panthers 60-49 at Central High School.
“We needed some easier buckets,” Penn Cambria coach Jim Ronan said. “Everything we did tonight, Central made you work extremely hard for it.
“We played really well. We shot the ball well, but in a game like this, you have to find some easy buckets.”
Penn Cambria led 11-8 at the end of the first quarter.
Both teams played a back-and-forth opening half as Troy Butler came up with a block, which turned into a Central bucket to give the home team a 20-17 lead.
Penn Cambria senior Garrett Harrold tied the game back up at the buzzer on a long trey at 20. Harrold finished with 25 points to lead all scorers.
He was joined by senior Vinny Chirdon, who recorded 15.
“They made a lot of really tough shots tonight,” Central coach Paul Frederick said. “I thought a lot of the times they didn’t make buckets. We contested them pretty well. They’re a good team with good shooters. They shoot a lot of 3s, and they make a lot of 3s.”
Central carried a 38-36 lead into the fourth quarter.
In the fourth, both teams traded runs until a couple of takeaways from Central’s Rylan Daugherty turned into four points. Central led 47-40 with just a few minutes to play.
“You got to pick your poison a little bit,” Frederick said. “If you play too far out on the three-point line, they’re going to beat you to the bucket and get easy baskets.”
The Scarlet Dragons also cashed in at the free-throw line, going 15-for-22 compared to 4 of 10 for Penn Cambria.
Central defeated Penn Cambria for the second time on Thursday. On Jan. 18, the Scarlet Dragons earned a 62-59 double-overtime victory in Cresson.
Ronan and the Panthers, who won a district title in Class 4A in 2021-22, now turn their attention to the District 6 Class 3A postseason now that conference season has wrapped up.
Penn Cambria will get a chance to reset before hosting River Valley on Feb. 24 in a quarterfinal.
“These guys have been there, done that,” Ronan said. “They’ve played in multiple district titles in football, basketball, baseball. They know what the next loss means.”
Central will meet Bishop Guilfoyle Catholic for the league championship at 7:30 p.m. Saturday at Central Cambria High School.
The teams split a pair of regular-season meetings, with each squad winning on its home court.
