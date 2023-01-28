JOHNSTOWN, Pa. – Greater Johnstown High School boys basketball coach Ryan Durham didn’t need to review the video to explain his team’s 69-58 loss to visiting Central in a key Laurel Highlands Athletic Conference game on Saturday night.
“All the credit goes to them,” Durham said of the Scarlet Dragons, who took a much-anticipated meeting of one-loss teams who compete in both the LHAC and District 6 Class 4A. “I just think they beat us in every category of the game. They outtoughed us, mentally.”
The game originally was scheduled on Wednesday, but was postponed due to the snowy weather.
Both Central and Greater Johnstown played in difficult games on Friday, with the Trojans defeating visiting Westmont Hilltop and Central losing its first game of the season at Bishop Guilfoyle Catholic.
“We wrote on the board, ‘The tougher team will win,’ ” Durham said of his pregame message. “They were tougher than us tonight. They really beat on us. All the credit goes to Coach (Paul) Frederick and Central.
"They came in here and did what they were supposed to do. We’ve got to regroup and get better.”
Greater Johnstown (15-2) is 11-2 in the LHAC and ranked second behind Central in District 6-4A.
Central (16-1, 12-1) rebounded strongly after its first loss. Scarlet Dragons senior Eli Lingenfelter scored 28 points, senior Seth Bean netted 15 points and six rebounds and sophomore Eli Muthler totaled 14 points, including a buzzer-beating 3-pointer that gave his team a five-point advantage heading into the final quarter.
“When the game got postponed on Wednesday and we were told it was going to be played on Saturday, we knew that was going to be tough,” Lingenfelter said. “(Bishop Guilfoyle and Greater Johnstown are) Probably two of the three toughest teams we’ll play all year – playing them back to back.
“We just had the mindset that we’re not going to make excuses about it. We’re going to play both games and we’ll see what happens.”
Frederick appreciated the “mindset” his players displayed.
“To come up here the day after losing to BG the way we did, I’m so proud of our kids and our effort,” Frederick said. “You don’t beat a team like that, or even have a chance to play with a team like that, unless you play a really good brand of basketball, which we did tonight.”
Trojans senior Nyerre Collins netted 16 of his team-high 18 points in the second half. Sophomore Donte Tisinger compiled 12 points, and freshman Raheem Braswell scored 10 points for Greater Johnstown.
“Two good teams. Those guys can really play,” Frederick said. “They’re really well-coached and their kids are phenomenal. They play the right way. They’re ultra-quick. They can shoot it. That’s a really good team in that locker room.
“To come up here and win a game was big for us.”
Bishop Guilfoyle Catholic and Central split a pair of LHAC meetings. Greater Johnstown lost to both Bishop Guilfoyle and Central.
“We’ll figure out whether we learn from this or not,” Durham said. “If we don’t, we’ll be going home whenever we play them again in the district playoffs.”
The Trojans led early, but the Dragons took a 13-12 advantage after the first quarter.
Central had a 7-0 run in the second quarter to lead 20-12 after Lingenfelter converted a traditional three-point play at 5:17.
Greater Johnstown responded with its own 8-0 run to tie the game at 20-all on Tisinger’s three-point play at 2:16.
“They’ve just crushed teams all year,” Frederick said. “They go on these big runs and it’s just a wave that doesn’t get stopped. Our kids, numerous times, were able to keep the runs very small.”
Another three-point play by Amire Robinson gave the Trojans a 25-24 lead with 44.8 left in the opening half, but Central’s Lingenfelter scored with 8.8 seconds on the clock to set a 26-25 halftime score.
The teams forged ties at 36- and 38-all in the third quarter, but Lingenfelter’s basket inside with 1:37 left gave Central a two-point lead. Then, Muthler hit his buzzer-beating 3-pointer to make it 43-38.
“That was huge there at the end of the third quarter,” Frederick said. “We were up six. They cut it back to two on two straight buckets. He makes an unbelievable shot. Those things can be momentum plays.
“It’s only three points, but sometimes it’s more.”
The Scarlet Dragons pushed the lead to double digits and Greater Johnstown never completely recovered.
“When things aren’t going well and you have to have it, we had so many mental mistakes,” Durham said. “Our guys were looking for help from the referees. It was a physically played game like it should be. Where they just got tougher, we wilted under pressure.
“We’ll either get better from it and we’ll learn, or the same result will happen again.”
