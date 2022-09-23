ROARING SPRING, Pa. – Eli Lingenfelter led the charge for the Central Scarlet Dragons with four touchdowns as the hosts defeated Chestnut Ridge 39-14 at Roaring Spring Athletic Field on Friday night, handing the Lions their first loss of the season.
From the beginning of the game, the Scarlet Dragons’ defense set the tone when junior defensive back Nick Garver picked off a pass and held Chestnut Ridge senior fullback Nick Presnell to 25 yards rushing in the first half.
After the win, Central coach David Baker had some great things to say about Chestnut Ridge.
“Don’t sell them short,” Baker said. “They made some good strong runs. They blocked, and they’re a strong quality team.”
Lingenfelter, a senior wide receiver hauled in seven catches for 119 yards and four touchdowns on the night.
Baker applauded his receiver for going after the ball whenever it came his way.
“He goes for the ball at its highest point, and when he gets it, he latches onto it, and he doesn’t drop many,” Baker said.
With 7:30 left in the first quarter, Central senior wide receiver Shalen Yingling hauled in a 20-yard pass from Jeff Hoenstine to give his team the first points of the game.
It took Chestnut Ridge until 3:23 left in the second quarter to get on the board when senior wide receiver Cameron Garrett caught a 40-yard pass from Nate Whysong to give Chestnut Ridge its first points of the contest.
Chestnut Ridge coach Max Shoemaker knew his defense had to slow down Hoenstine.
“Our game plan was to try and contain him,” Shoemaker said. “We’re young, and our corners are both juniors and first-year starters, and they got a taste of things tonight.”
Central scored 13 points in each of the first two quarters to lead 26-7 at halftime.
In the first half, the Lions struggled with offensive consistency.
“We didn’t get any consistency with offensive flow in the first half,” Shoemaker said.
The Scarlet Dragons are now 3-2.
Chestnut Ridge fell to 4-1.
Next week, Central hosts McCort-Carroll Catholic, while Chestnut Ridge will entertain Westmont Hilltop.
