EBENSBURG, Pa. – Central Cambria began Friday night’s Laurel Highlands Athletic Conference matchup with Central by methodically running the ball right at the Scarlet Dragons.
The Red Devils used 15 plays and bled nine minutes off the clock before Jonathan Wess connected on a 25-yard field goal to give the home team the edge.
When Central finally got the ball, there was no stopping the offense that was on the opposite side as the Red Devils got steamrolled by the Scarlet Dragons to the tune of 41-10.
“Let’s face it, by what the score was, we (knew we) had to control the football,” Central Cambria coach Don Fyfe said. “We couldn’t get into a shootout with them. We used probably eight or nine minutes of the clock and did a good job moving the football. But they made adjustments, and we just couldn’t capitalize on some things the rest of the game.”
The Dragons, improving to 5-2, scored on all six of their possessions – not including the one play before the end of the half and a kneel down to end the contest.
Trailing just 14-3, as Central had just two chances in the opening two quarters, Central Cambria got a golden opportunity to pull even closer when quarterback Brady Sheehan completed a 33-yard pass to Elijah Villarrial that set the Red Devils up at the Central 3 with a first-and-goal.
The Scarlet Dragons defense stopped Central Cambria on three downs with a run for no gain by Nolan Wyrwas, a bad center-quarterback exchange that lost a yard and then an incomplete pass by Sheehan on third down.
On fourth-and-goal from the Central 4, Sheehan’s pass intended for Ben Ream was overthrown. The Central Cambria sideline strongly disagreed with the call to the tune of two straight unsportsmanlike penalties that moved the ball to the Central 34.
Central quarterback Jeff Hoenstine completed a 7-yard pass to Jacob Benton to bring the first half to a close. However, the Red Devils weren’t done voicing their displeasure over what they thought was a missed pass interference call and were once again given two straight unsportsmanlike penalties on their way to the locker room.
“That was kind of a momentum changer. It kind of took the wind out of our sails a little bit,” Fyfe said. “You go in there and you score, you come into halftime down 14-10, you feel like you have a chance. Looking back, maybe we should have kicked a field goal and we would have made it 14-6 – had a chance to be a one score (game). But we haven’t scored a touchdown in two or three weeks. We just had to get over the hump – that was my thinking there. We had a call that didn’t go our way and that’s all that we can say.”
The penalties had Wess kicking off from their own 12-and-a-half-yard line, which gave Central great field position to start the second half.
Hoenstine orchestrated a 10-play drive that he capped off with a keeper from 14-yards out to put Central up 21-3 after Hunter Smith knocked through the extra point.
“That made a big difference in the game,” Central coach Dave Baker said. “... They (Central Cambria) played hard, and they could have kept it close if they would have scored there. They made some mistakes at the end of it, and we get the ball close (after the half). That pretty much turned it for them. Once we got going, they could not stop our passing.”
The Red Devils would score a touchdown for the first time since the Chestnut RIdge game on Sept. 16 when Villarrial powered his way across the goal line at 9:43 of the fourth quarter to make the score 35-10.
While the Central defense finally figured out the new look offensive attack of CC, the Dragons’ offense was clicking on all cylinders.
“I think it was a matter of recognizing their (Central Cambria) plays. It’s a little bit different offense than we normally see – they trap well, they had guys lead well,” Baker said. “They did exactly what they should have done and they were successful at it. I think we recognized their play patterns better later on, and then the fact that they had difficulty blocking us when they didn’t get angles.”
Hoenstine was able to do pretty much whatever he wanted against the Red Devils’ defense as he completed all 11 of his pass attempts in the opening half.
The senior threw touchdown passes to his favorite target Eli Lingenfelter on back-to-back trips down the field on throws of 11 and 16 yards that allowed the Dragons to jump out to the 14-3 lead at the break.
After Hoenstine called his own number for a score to start the second half, he would flip a TD pass ahead to Jason Clark from 1-yard out at 3:21 of the third and then find Shalen Yingling open on the left side of the field for a 57-yard scoring play with no time left in the third stanza to put Central up 35-3.
Hoenstine’s final stats were 23-of-25 passing for 311 yards, while also rushing seven times for 48 yards.
“I told the guys in the huddle, I’ve been coaching for a while, and I don’t know that I’ve seen a quarterback play that well – ever.” Fyfe said. “The Hoenstine boy was on target all night. We were getting pressure on him, and he would make throws in stride every time. ... As an ex-quarterback, that was very impressive.”
Kade Rhule would set the final for the Scarlet Dragons as he scored from two yards away with 3:58 remaining in the contest.
In the first half, the Dragons were whistled seven times for 82 yards in penalties to none against Central Cambria until they accumulated the four unsportsmanlike penalties at the close of the half.
In addition to running the ball 13 times for 37 yards, Villarrial had three catches for 70 yards, while Sheehan was 5-for-10 passing for 70 yards.
Central Cambria, falling to 1-6, travels to McCort-Carroll Catholic next Friday night.
