BEDFORD, Pa. – The losses just keep tougher and tougher for the Bedford Bisons.
Following back-to-back close losses to Penn Cambria and Richland, Bedford dropped another heartbreaker to Central Friday night. The Bisons couldn’t hold a 14-point, fourth quarter lead and ended up losing to the Dragons on a Hunter Smith 31-yard field goal in overtime.
“It’s been a tough couple of weeks. I just feel bad for our kids,” Bedford coach Kevin Steele said. “We played really hard, really well at times, but at the same time just couldn’t get it done.”
Bedford’s chances looked good when Ethan Weber scored a pair of touchdowns 24 seconds apart that put the Bisons up with 10:21 to play, but Rylan Daugherty’s 9-yard TD catch made it a one score game with 5:03 left.
Bedford failed to get a first down on its ensuing possession. The Bedford punt pinned Central back its own 13 with 3:31 to play.
“In that situation, our offense needed to get a couple first downs and close out the game,” Steele said. “We were a couple plays from the turning the game and finishing it out, but close doesn’t count in this game, unfortunately”
Central put together a 14-play, 87-yard drive, scoring on a 3-yard pass from Jeff Hoenstine to Eli Lingenfelter on 4th-and-1 with five seconds to go in regulation.
Hoenstine scrambled right then under pressure heaved a throw into the back corner of the end zone that Lingenfelter dove through the air to corral in bounds for the score.
Hoenstine then connected with Hunter Smith on the 2-point conversion to tie the game at 35.
Bedford got the ball first in overtime but went backwards.
A chop block penalty backed the Bisons up 15 yards followed by two running plays that lost 10 more before a desperation heave towards the end zone failed on fourth down before Central won it on Smith’s field goal.
Hoenstine completed 31-of-41 passes for 333 yards and five touchdowns. He also ran for another 103 yards on 19 carries.
“It’s tough to come back from two touchdowns down against a team like that,” Central coach Dave Baker said. “Mainly, we were able to move the ball passing and the quarterback running, especially the last two drives. They just could not tackle him, could not stop him.”
Weber had a big game for Bedford, running for 203 yards and four touchdowns on 29 carries.
Bedford broke on top 6-0 in the second quarter with an 8-play, 55-yard drive. Max Washington’s 25-yard punt return gave the Bisons good field starting field position.
After the drive was kept alive by a 15-yard roughing the punter penalty on Central, Ethan Weber broke off a 27-yard run to the Central 3 then finished it two plays later with a 1-yard TD run off right end.
Central went ahead 7-6 on its ensuing possession on a Hoenstine’s 4-yard TD pass to Shalen Yingling, Bedford answered immediately, starting with Weber’s 63-yard kickoff return to the Central 20.
Three plays later, Weber scored on a 4-yard run, and Washington ran in up the middle on the 2-point conversation, putting the Bisons ahead 14-7.
Central tied the scored late in the first half on a 53-yard touchdown pass to Lingenfelter, his first of three.
The two teams traded touchdowns in the third quarter, before Weber’s back-to-back TD runs that gave the Bisons a 35-21 lead early in the fourth quarter.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.