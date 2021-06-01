Central Cambria High School senior Ethan Shuagis will continue his academic and athletic career in another time zone. Set on running cross country and track in college, Shuagis found his new home at Southeastern Community College in West Burlington, Iowa.
“Entering my senior year, I knew I wanted to run at the next level,” Shuagis said. “However, I had no idea where that would be. I had a total of five schools emailing me with interest, and I basically viewed them online. COVID-19 made the selection process very difficult.”
A coach’s persistence in the Midwest paid off.
“I chose Southeastern Community College because coach Lucas Keifer sent me emails every week starting in August,” Shuagis said. “He shared every aspect of the experience of running for SCC. I decided that I would make the trip to Iowa to check out the school. I ultimately chose SCC because I liked Coach Lucas, the school, facilities and community. They support you beyond the two years and will assist you with transferring to a four-year school to finish your degree and possibly continue competing at that school.”
Shuagis has his sights on earning a two-year degree in business administration and then transferring to Kansas State University to get a master’s degree in analytics.
Shuagis was a three-year lettermen in cross country and track and field at Central Cambria. He helped the Red Devils win the 2021 District 6 Class 2A and Laurel Highlands Athletic Conference track and field titles. The cross country team has earned seven straight District 6 crowns and finished second in the PIAA Class 2A meet in 2020.
Southeast Community College’s roster is very eclectic.
“SCC recruits athletes from all over the country and other countries as well,” Shuagis said.
“This gives me an incredible opportunity to meet a diverse number of athletes, gain more experience and grow as an individual and an athlete. I met several of the athletes during my college visit and they shared their experience at SCC with me. I could visualize myself making this my home for the next couple of years.”
Shuagis’ dedication is not in question.
“Anyone who knows me will tell you I have a passion to run,” Shuagis said. “I run year-round in Ebensburg as many can attest.
“I am focused, and I do believe that the best is yet to come.”
Shuagis joins a long list of Red Devils who have furthered their running career at the collegiate level.
“I have enjoyed my time here at Central Cambria,” he said.
“As a Red Devil, I was given opportunities that many kids hope for and never experience.
“From my freshman year to my senior year, I have run with and called some of the greatest athletes you could imagine, my friends and teammates. We were competitive, and we pushed each other every day.
“My coaches are second to none, and I will leave Central Cambria with thankful for the opportunity to be a Red Devil.
“The success of the athletes in cross country and track were earned with every step and every mile. I loved all of it.”
Shuagis is the son of Stephen and Kelly Shuagis, of Ebensburg.
