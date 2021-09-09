On Wednesday, Central Cambria coach Randy Wilson earned his 200th career victory as boys cross country coach.
The Red Devils defeated Penn Cambria (18-41) and Windber (20-41).
Wilson has a 201-24 (.893 winning percentage) record with the boys team and a 228-5 (.979) mark with the girls.
Both teams finished in second place at the PIAA Class 2A meet in 2020. The 2007, ‘08, ‘09, ‘14 and ‘18 girls cross country teams won state championships.
Wilson, also the high school's athletic director, has been named Laurel Highlands Athletic Conference Coach of the Year 29 times in cross country, 18 times with the girls and 11 occasions with the boys.
