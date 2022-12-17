CRESSON, Pa. – Central Cambria senior Karter Quick never won a tournament his first two seasons while wrestling as a light heavyweight at 285 pounds.
It’s still early in his senior season, but it appears Quick’s drop to 215 was definitely the right move.
“I feel like I fit in here,” Quick said of the new weight. “I feel more confident down at this weight class.”
Quick went 5-0 at the 49-team Panther Holiday Classic at Mount Aloysius College, knocking off Cael Newton, a returning Florida state third-place finisher, 6-5, in the semifinals and Armstrong’s Connor Jacobs, a Class 3A state seventh-place medalist, 5-3, in the finals on Saturday night.
“That’s great,” Central Cambria coach Matt Niebauer said. “It’s the beginning of the season, so I’m not going to get too excited about it, but it’s a great accomplishment. Myself, Karter and everybody around him have higher goals this year. This is Step 1.
“He made the decision to cut down this year. To be honest, I didn’t know if that was quite the right decision, but he’s moving great, looks good and he feels better at that weight. I think there’s going to be a lot more tough competition coming down the road, but this is a pretty good measuring stick.”
Quick not only won his first tournament, he was also voted Most Outstanding Wrestler.
“I did not expect to get the Most Outstanding Wrestler award,” Quick said after posing for photos with the award. “I’m very thankful for all of my coaches and teammates, and I’m very proud of myself. I feel very accomplished for winning this award.”
Bedford freshman Kross Cassidy (139) and Penn Cambria junior Trent Hoover (145) also captured their first Panther Holiday Classic titles. Cassidy beat Bentworth’s Owen Ivcic 11-5, and Hoover followed with a 3-0 victory over Mount Pleasant’s Jamison Poklembo.
Somerset sophomore Rowan Holmes finished second as he was pinned by Daniel Boone’s Tucker Hogan in 1:03 in the 189-pound final.
Quick scored first against Jacobs, getting two nearfall points 12 seconds into the second period. Jacobs quickly reversed and rode Quick until the Red Devil scored a reversal with 38 seconds left in the period.
“I felt his momentum shifting,” Quick said. “I grabbed his arm, went with it and I ended up rolling him and getting the reversal.”
With Quick winning 4-3 entering the third, Jacobs released him to begin the period, but Quick avoided any danger the rest of the way to win.
“Since the beginning of the season, I’ve been working hard for this tournament,” Quick said, “and for tournaments and matches the rest of the year. The preparation has gotten me here. I’ve got to keep working and keep moving forward.”
Cassidy, a freshman and the younger brother of PIAA champ Kaden Cassidy, recorded four pins before advancing to the final with a medical-forfeit win.
In the finals, he took Ivcic down to his back with a low cradle and nearly got the pin. Cassidy notched a reversal and takedown in the second for a 9-1 lead. He added another takedown in the third.
Hoover was seventh in the 2021 Panther Holiday Classic before winning District 6 and Southwest Regional titles. He had two technical falls, a decision and a major decision in the semifinals.
“I thought he wrestled really well,” Penn Cambria coach Todd Niebauer said. “In the finals, we didn’t open up a lot, but he was controlling. We took the opportunities when they were there. That kid he was wrestling doesn’t get out of position and he didn’t commit to a lot.”
In the finals, Hoover and Poklembo went through the first scoreless. In the second, though, Hoover escaped and scored a takedown at the edge of the mat.
“To be honest, I don’t even remember,” Hoover said of the move he used. “It was like from a front headlock. I shot in and finished low. It was chain wrestling.”
He rode the rest of the way and rode the entire third period in dominating fashion.
“It feels good,” Hoover said. “I didn’t do too great last year. I came back, showed how hard I worked in the offseason and it paid off. I’m pretty good at riding. If I mix in a turn, I think I’ll jump levels even more.”
“I definitely can’t complain about his ride,” Todd Niebauer said. “We rode him for almost two periods. I want him to get a little more offensive on his feet, but he was super-offensive all tournament. He’s got so much more in his arsenal.”
Holmes had two pins, a major decision and a decision before running into Hogan in the finals.
Conemaugh Township junior Tristen Hawkins (133) and Berlin Brothersvalley senior Grant Mathias (215) were fifth, while Berlin Brothersvalley senior Landon Ulderich (145) was sixth.
Forest Hills juniors Snoop Shilcosky (121) and Kory Marsalko (172) were seventh. Forest Hills senior Dustin Flinn (152), North Star’s Thanyal Miller (127), Penn Cambria’s Austin McCloskey (160) and Somerset’s Zane Hagans (285) were eighth.
Boiling Springs won the team title with 179 1/2 points, 22 1/2 more than Huntingdon Area. Penn Cambria was the top local team with a 19th-place finish with 76 points.
