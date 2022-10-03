ALTOONA, Pa. – Central Cambria senior Ella Persio and sophomore Marley Ratchford won two matches on Monday and advanced to Wednesday’s District 6 Class 2A doubles championship match.
The top-seeded duo defeated Central’s Adacyn James and Kate Dunn 6-3, 6-3 in the quarterfinals and Westmont Hilltop’s Olivia Berish and Celina Hong 6-1, 6-0 in the semifinals.
Persio and Ratchford will meet Central’s Julia Ritchey and Ashlyn Renner in the final at noon Wednesday at Mansion Park in Altoona.
