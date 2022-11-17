Soccer has always been the sport of choice for Central Cambria senior Ojha Ojha.
The midfielder/forward just finished his third season as a member of the Red Devils squad. Ojha has been a key cog in leading the team to three straight District 6 playoff appearances.
On Tuesday night, Ojha will complete his scholastic career in the 12th annual Santa Fund Soccer Classic at Greater Johnstown High School’s Trojan Stadium as part of the North team.
The event features area high school seniors in an all-star format, with participants selected from schools in The Tribune-Democrat’s coverage area. The girls game will begin at 5:30 p.m., with the boys to follow at approximately 7:30. These games benefit The Tribune-Democrat’s Santa Fund, which provides gifts at Christmas for area families in financial hardship.
“I’m excited, honestly,” Ojha said. “I’ve never done this, where I used to go. It’s kind of nice to play soccer with the other seniors.”
Ojha and his family moved to Ebensburg from Worthington, Minnesota, in 2020. His father, the Rev. Owar Ojulu, is the pastor at Ebensburg and Colver Presbyterian Church.
Being selected to play in Tuesday’s game was a surprise for Ojha, whose teammate Cody Roberts is also on the team.
The North squad is led by Richland coach Chad Duryea and assisted by Central Cambria’s Jason Zaffuto.
“Honestly, I didn’t know about the Santa Fund game until this year when I played against (Greater) Johnstown,” Ojha said.
“Some of the defenders, they told me about it. I got excited and wanted to participate. It’s nice to be chosen.”
The Ojhas moved from Addis Ababa, Ethiopia, to Minnesota in 2013 when Ojha Ojha was 8 years old. Ojha has adjusted and learned a lot over his time in the United States, both on and off the pitch.
“At that time, I didn’t know the language,” Ojha said of his family’s move to Minnesota. “I didn’t know much. I started playing on the travel team there. I got more used to playing more competitively. In Ethiopia, there wasn’t anything like that at all. You just played with your friends, but nothing was as competitive as the club teams. It was a good experience to switch from travel back to school. I improved my skills a lot.”
In 2020, Ojha joined the Central Cambria soccer team just in time for the season.
“He came in right at camp of his sophomore year and made friends quickly,” Zaffuto said.
“He’s a personable kid, has a great attitude and a great sense of humor. He fit in very quickly.”
Ojha is grateful for the way the soccer team brought him in and made him feel as if he’s been on the squad for a long time.
“When I joined my sophomore year, they were really inviting,” Ojha said. “I’m a little shy. I like to stay to myself a lot, but they came up to me and talked to me.
“Then I got used to them. They are good people. They always try to support you. They never try to put you down. It’s a team through and through. It was a great experience.”
Ojha compiled a team-high 17 goals and eight assists this season to produce a dangerous offensive duo with Roberts, who netted 15 goals and 14 assists this fall.
“He has been a large part of our offense for a number of years,” Zaffuto said. “This year has been just continuing that trend. He does have insane skill, but he is probably the least selfish, highly skilled player I’ve ever coached. He’s always looking to make assists. He doesn’t force things that aren’t there.
“He’ll always be looking to feed a teammate just as often as he is looking to shoot the ball himself.”
According to Zaffuto, Ojha’s presence benefited everyone associated with the program.
“Ojha has definitely added a lot both as a player and because of his upbeat personality and positivity,” Zaffuto said.
“He always has his nose to the grindstone. He always sets a great example. On the field, he is a talent that I haven’t coached before. It’s very nice to have someone like him on the team in every regard.”
Ojha enjoys the celebrations that come with scoring.
“I’d have to say, whenever you score a goal, your teammates always rush to you and celebrate with you,” Ojha said.
“That’s probably the best part for me.”
After living in Minnesota and Pennsylvania, which has two drastically different climates than his native Ethiopia in Africa, Ojha has slowly adjusted to the colder weather.
“I think I’ve gotten used to it, for the most part,” Ojha said.
“No one likes to play in the cold, but once you play multiple times in the cold, you’re like, ‘It’s fine.’ ”
Jake Oswalt is a copy editor for The Tribune-Democrat. Follow him on Twitter @TheWizOfOz11.
