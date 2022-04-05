EBENSBURG, Pa. – Attending the California University of Pennsylvania was always the plan for Central Cambria senior Ian Mulligan, who intends to major in political science.
While it’s going to take several years for him to finish up his degree, Mulligan isn’t expected to have to wait too long to make his way into the starting lineup with the Vulcans men's golf team this fall.
“Cal U is ranked high in political science, and their golf team has a lot of younger players,” said Mulligan, who signed a National Letter of Intent on Monday to attend California. “I think there’s going to be an opportunity for me to step in and play right away.”
Throughout his college search, Mulligan said that academics was the priority, and California was identified fairly early in his college search.
The chance to continue playing golf into college was just icing on the cake.
“I think this is going to be a really good fit for me,” Mulligan said.
Mulligan will play for coach Peter Coughlin, who is in the midst of his 15th season at the helm of the California men’s golf program.
California is an NCAA Division II school and competes in the Pennsylvania State Athletic Conference.
A four-year letterwinner in golf, Mulligan advanced to the District 6 golf sectionals all four years of high school and qualified for the district championships the past two seasons.
He served as team captain this past season and was cited by his coaches as an “excellent leader and role model.”
“Coach (Gretchen) Getz and I just absolutely loved coaching Ian,” Central Cambria coach Keith Gilkey said. “Our kids have done a really good job over the past few seasons of being like student-coaches, and Ian was great at teaching the younger players and helping them learn. He was always the first one to practice and the last one to leave, and he was always willing to help someone else.”
Mulligan said that he plans to continue to be a leader, in whatever capacity he can, at the next level.
“I might not be the most vocal person my first year or two, but I definitely want to help push everyone to be their best,” Mulligan said. “I’m going to do whatever I can to help.”
A tri-sport athlete, Mulligan was a part of the Central Cambria boys swimming squad that won three-straight District 6 Class 2A team championships from 2020-22. He is also a member of the Red Devils track and field team this year and plans to participate in shot put and discus.
Mulligan is a member of the National Honors Society and Science Olympiad. In his community, he is an Eagle Scout and enjoys volunteering.
Mulligan is the son of Ivan and Andrea Mulligan, of Ebensburg.
