EBENSBURG, Pa. – The first time he visited St. Vincent College, Central Cambria senior Brayden Mennett wasn’t sure if it was the best fit for him.
Mennett first toured the campus in the summer when there weren’t any students on campus and couldn’t feel the home-like atmosphere, but after giving it a second shot with a trip in the fall, his decision became much easier.
During a ceremony on Wednesday, Mennett signed his Division III celebratory letter to join the St. Vincent College baseball squad.
“There were no students there, so the first time I was there was really awkward,” Mennett said. “But once I got to visit it again and meet with the team, I knew it was the right fit for me.”
A member of the National Honor Society who currently holds a 4.1 GPA, Mennett was particularly interested in St. Vincent because of its computer sciences program, which he plans to study with a minor in cybersecurity.
Having the chance to play baseball at the collegiate level only helped affirm his decision to choose St. Vincent, and he said the homely atmosphere surrounding the baseball team was a major draw.
“Everyone really made it feel like home and like a family,” Mennett said. “They made me feel really comfortable there.”
Recruited by St. Vincent as a pitcher, Mennett was Central Cambria’s ace in 2021, posting a 3.47 ERA for the 11-7 Red Devils.
Central Cambria, which qualified for the postseason for the first time in over a decade in 2021, received a 3-1 record from Mennett, who also fanned 22 in 34 1/3 innings played.
“He is just one of those kids that you love to have on your team,” Central Cambria baseball coach Joe Klezek said. “At the forefront is his ability to be in the strike zone. He really commands the zone, and he offers more than just one pitch. He’s tall and he’s lanky, and even though there’s room in there to get stronger, I think he’s going to see a nice little uptick in his velocity.”
Mennett will play for St. Vincent coach Mick Janosko, who has served as the program’s skipper since 1998.
The Bearcats, who are a Division III school and compete in the Presidents' Athletic Conference, went 17-18 in 2021.
“St. Vincent is an exceptional choice for him. I really think he’s going to excel there,” Klezek said. “I think both academically and athletically, it’s the perfect fit for him.”
Mennett is the son of Cory and Dee Mennett, of Ebensburg.
