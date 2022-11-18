EBENSBURG, Pa. – Central Cambria senior outside hitter Alli Malay’s versatile skill set was coveted by many colleges.
While many schools started contacting her after a strong tournament, Malay chose to commit to the University of Pittsburgh at Johnstown to play volleyball in June. After five months of waiting, Malay signed her National Letter of Intent to join the program and major in nursing on Friday afternoon.
“It’s such a relief,” Malay said after signing. “It’s been a crazy experience, this whole recruiting process. I first visited UPJ last summer (2021) and already knew I loved the school, campus and environment. Once I reached travel ball, then it got even crazier with colleges. I played in a tournament in Baltimore and I made the JVA (Junior Volleyball Association) national watch list. Even more colleges started contacting me. It was just too much to handle. This past summer, I visited again, met the team and coach and got a lot closer with all of them. It just felt like home.”
The 5-foot-11 outside hitter totaled 851 service points, 843 digs, 557 kills, 137 aces and 135 blocks over her career. Her older brother, Zach, currently attends Pitt-Johnstown as well.
Malay felt an instant connection with the Pitt-Johnstown team, which went 10-20 with a 3-13 mark this past season in the Pennsylvania State Athletic Conference (PSAC) at the NCAA Division II level.
The Mountain Cats’ roster includes local graduates Chloe Bidelman (Conemaugh Township), Ally Diamond (Bishop McCort Catholic) and Natalie Lippincott (Bedford).
“This past summer, I went and actually helped out with the camp there,” Malay said. “I was able to stay with one of the girls. I was basically the coach to the campers. I already connected with the team and it’s so nice to know that they have my back.”
Along with her ability to be a six-rotation outside hitter, Malay’s leadership and other intangibles were invaluable to the Red Devils.
“She has great leadership abilities and a drive to win like nobody else,” Central Cambria volleyball coach Alicia Huber said. “She is up for challenges and she will never back down from a challenge. She helped out the team in ways to help best defend against the team that we’re playing against. She watches more film than anybody you’ll ever meet. She knows the game of volleyball extremely well, and I think that’s going to be a key asset to her moving on.”
Malay excelled both at Central Cambria and with Ridgetop Volleyball Club. She was on Ridgetop teams that competed in the AAU national tournament in Florida. Playing against some of the top talent in the country helped take Malay to the next level.
“When I first started playing volleyball under coaches Keith and Cathy Gilkey, I was scared to try travel volleyball,” Malay said. “Then I did. Travel volleyball changed everything. I met new girls and coaches, and learned so many things. From then on, I knew I wanted to take it farther than high school.”
Malay’s passion for volleyball is undeniable.
“Being able to show my talent and the hard work I’ve put in these past years in the weight room all summer and in the gym all the time giving my all, it’s more than just a game,” Malay said. “You meet new people, learn life lessons and you just learn things that you wouldn’t if you didn’t play a sport and meet the people you did.”
Malay is the daughter of Tom and Heather Malay.
Jake Oswalt is a copy editor for The Tribune-Democrat. Follow him on Twitter @TheWizOfOz11.
