EBENSBURG. Pa. – A home-like atmosphere initially drew Central Cambria senior Stella Kuntz to the Indiana University of Pennsylvania, but it was a pair of familiar faces that helped her solidify her decision.
Kuntz, who signed a national letter of intent Monday to join the Crimson Hawks cross country and track teams, will join a program that features her older brother, Nate, and former teammate, Paige Wess.
“They didn’t have as much of an influence at first,” said Kuntz, who plans to major in nursing. “But I think it helped to know that there’s going to be people there that I know and am familiar with. Now that I’m actually committed, I think it’s just an extra benefit.”
Kuntz had a decorated high school career, which included an individual district title her freshman year and two top-20 finishes at the state level in cross country.
As a freshman, Kuntz finished ninth overall during the 2018 PIAA state meet and helped guide the Red Devils to the state title.
This past season, she took 18th overall in Hershey and helped Central Cambria secure a second-place team finish.
In track and field, Kuntz is a four-time district medalist, which includes a silver medal in the 1600-meter run during her freshman year.
“Stella is obviously a really special person and a really special athlete,” Central Cambria cross country and girls track coach Randy Wilson said.
“The special thing about her is that she’s really even keel. She doesn’t get too high or too low. She’s right in the groove every time, and she brings it every day. She’s consistent and a hard worker, and she’s just a really fun person to be around. She’s been a joy to coach.”
Kuntz will compete for Indiana coach Joey Zins, who enters his 14th season at the helm of the women’s and men’s cross country programs.
The Crimson Hawks compete in the Pennsylvania State Athletic Conference and are a Division II school. Last year, the women’s track and field team finished seventh overall in the PSAC and the women’s cross country team took 12th.
Another former Red Devil, Adam Lechleitner, is a member of the university’s men’s cross country program.
“We have a pretty good pipeline going over there,” Wilson said. “She’ll have a lot of friends to be around, and I’m really excited that she’ll get the chance to run for Coach Zins.”
Kuntz, who is also a member of the National Honor Society and student council, said she was proud of everything she and her teammates accomplished over the last four years.
“It was awesome to be a part of the legacy here and to continue the legacy at Central Cambria,” she said. “My coaches and teammates have learned so much, and we’ve created such a special bond. It’s going to be hard to let go of.”
She is the daughter of Theresa and Bob Kuntz, of Ebensburg.
