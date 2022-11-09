EBENSBURG, Pa. – Central Cambria High School senior Mikalah Kim dreamed of playing college volleyball ever since she began playing the sport.
The 6-foot-1 middle hitter’s production ticked up over the past two seasons to help the Red Devils advance to the 2021 District 6 Class 2A championship match. Kim’s dream was realized on Wednesday afternoon when she signed her National Letter of Intent to play volleyball at Indiana University of Pennsylvania.
“It’s very exciting just to know that everything that I have been working for has finally paid off,” Kim said. “I’ve always wanted to play college volleyball.”
Kim netted 255 kills and 130 blocks in 2022. The middle hitter compiled 515 kills and 238 blocks over her career with the Red Devils. Kim was a force at the net, making an impact on offense and defense.
She will compete for the Crimson Hawks, a member of the Pennsylvania State Athletic Conference (PSAC) at the Division II level, next fall. Indiana is coached by Lorelle Hoyer, who led the Crimson Hawks to a 20-8 record this fall.
Kim, whose older sister Maddy was an all-state selection in 2021, also played for Ridgetop Volleyball Club. She will major in elementary education/special education or physical education/special education.
“I just really liked the campus,” Kim said. “The drive isn’t bad down there. It’s pretty easy from here. The coaches in general just created a wonderful environment that I wanted to be a part of. I went down for an official visit with the team.
“They’re great girls, very nice. I had a great time with them, got to know them all.”
Kim chose Indiana over Mount Aloysius, Pitt-Johnstown and Slippery Rock. Volleyball has always been a major part of Kim’s life.
“I just love the competitiveness and the intensity the game brings,” Kim said. “I just love how it brings everyone together on the court.”
The middle hitter thanked her coaches and family in helping her achieve her lifelong dream.
“I just want to thank all my coaches for always being there and supporting me,” Kim said, “my teammates for making this just an incredible season and to everyone I played with throughout the years. I’d also like to thank my parents for always pushing me and encouraging me.”
Kim is the daughter of Jeremiah and Amy Kim.
