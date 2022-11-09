EBENSBURG, Pa. – Central Cambria High School senior Kami Kamzik waited 13 months to officially join the University of Notre Dame softball program.
Ever since she committed to play for the Fighting Irish in October 2021, the 6-foot right-handed pitcher looked forward to Wednesday afternoon when she signed her National Letter of Intent to play for the Atlantic Coast Conference member with family and friends by her side.
“It’s amazing. It’s honestly the best feeling ever,” Kamzik said after officially signing. “I am so excited to get to this point. I’m so thankful for everybody that has gotten me to this point. I’m excited for the next four years.”
After starting as a freshman on the Central Cambria volleyball team in 2019, Kamzik focused solely on softball.
“My dream was to play DI college ball somewhere that is drivable, but also far from home so there is a happy medium,” Kamzik said. “Notre Dame is perfect.”
Kamzik, who chose Notre Dame over other offers from Florida State, Georgia, James Madison and Kentucky, will join a stable program in South Bend, Indiana.
The Fighting Irish have advanced to the NCAA tournament in all 21 seasons under the direction of coach Deanna Gumpf, who led Notre Dame to a 40-12 record in 2022.
“The coaches and the staff were like no other,” Kamzik said. “I got there and I knew that’s where I wanted to go. They were so helpful. They wanted everything that was best for me. I know that going there, I’m going to have the best support system.”
The standout hurler posted a 1.32 ERA with over 200 strikeouts in 105 innings in 2022 for the Red Devils.
As a sophomore, Kamzik compiled a 0.89 ERA with a school single-season record 260 punchouts over 100-plus frames.
Kamzik will major in business analytics at Notre Dame.
“When I went on my visit, they were all so welcoming,” Kamzik said.
“We did many team activities and then we actually got to stay in the dorms with the team. Attending the football game and tailgating, and seeing what an actual weekend was like at Notre Dame was amazing.”
Over the past couple summers, Kamzik has played for the Beverly Bandits, a top travel softball program based out of Chicago. Competing with fellow Power Five signees helped her gain exposure against the top players in the country throughout the recruiting process.
“Playing at the highest competition I can really got me where I am now,” Kamzik said. “My coaches helped out a lot with the recruiting process.”
Kamzik, who is a feared hitter that batted .587 to go with a .740 on-base percentage, 27 walks, nine home runs and 22 RBIs in 2022, will learn from Gumpf, who also serves as pitching coach.
“Over the summer during my recruiting process, she was attending all of my games so I knew she had a lot of interest in me,” Kamzik said of Gumpf. “That really stood out to me. I knew her wanting me made me want to go there more because I knew she had interest in me.”
While Kamzik’s talent is undeniable, her work ethic is second to none, according to Central Cambria softball coach Steve Ruddek.
“I don’t think people understand how hard Kami works at what she does and how committed she is to being that once in a generational player,” Ruddek said. “She is constantly working at her craft. Obviously, she’s got the physical skill set that most girls do not have.
“Her work ethic and her commitment to what she is doing far surpasses any one else that I’ve had the pleasure of coaching. She is a fierce and competitive leader. She does not like losing.”
Kamzik is the daughter of Todd and Amanda Kamzik.
Jake Oswalt is a copy editor for The Tribune-Democrat. Follow him on Twitter @TheWizOfOz11.
