ELYSBURG – A trio of Central Cambria shooters, including state champion Jenna Smith, finished in the top 10 at Saturday's 2021 Pennsylvania High School Clay Target League Tournament. Smith, a recent graduate, hit 96 out of 100 targets to top the female field.
Abby Walwro, a rising senior, broke 94 to finish in third place behind Greater Latrobe's Summer Pavlik. Lauren Smith finished in a tie for eighth place with Fort LeBouef's Caitlin Riley and Greater Latrobe's Autumn Pavlik by hitting 85 targets.
In junior varsity, Cambria Heights' Andrea McMullen took third place as she broke 81 out of 100 targets.
About 350 shooters participated in the state tournament. There was no event in 2020 due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Shooters from Bedford, Penn Cambria and Richland also competed on Saturday.
Central Cambria won its conference title during the regular season with a total score of 6,152.5. Bedford finished in second place.
Lauren Smith (21.8) and Walwro (21.5) finished in second and third place, respectively, in their division during the regular season.
