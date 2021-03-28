Central Cambria senior Cydney Forcellini always envisioned herself competing at the next level. Her determination was an asset that led her to committing to continue her swimming career at St. Vincent College recently.
"I actually applied to 10 schools. I had narrowed my choices down to Frostburg State, Lock Haven and St. Vincent fairly quickly," Forcellini described her recruitment process. "I was ultimately led to St. Vincent College because of the coach. Coach Josh Gurekovich is super invested in his athletes and his program. He has made me feel welcomed from our first Google Meet. He has checked in with me monthly and more recently weekly. I have met the team and it is a family."
Forcellini will major in nursing with the goal of becoming a nurse practitioner at the Latrobe school, which competes in the Presidents' Athletic Conference at the NCAA Division III level. The Bearcats finished third at this year's PAC meet.
"I feel that the school is a good fit in because the school is small," she said. "I feel that I wanted a small school because I am used to a small setting. Coach Gurekovich is super positive. He has made me part of the team already."
Forcellini compiled four letters in swimming, three in golf and softball and one in cheerleading. She qualified for the District 6 swim meet all four seasons. Forcellini helped the golf team win two district team titles in her three years on the team. She tied fellow senior Megan Stevens at the Laurel Highlands Athletic Conference championship meet.
Sports have become an important part of Forcellini's life over the years.
"I have competed in sports basically my whole life," she said. "I have always enjoyed playing and being part of a team. I knew continuing to compete was important to my future because I like having structure. Participating in a sport will continue to keep me motivated, structured and give me the balance I need for academic success."
Despite the COVID-19 pandemic affecting how athletes were recruited, Forcellini started her process early and was rewarded.
"I started to get emails from several colleges my junior year and coaches started to contact me," she said. "It was exciting to see that I could keep swimming beyond high school."
The pandemic made it difficult for athletes to attain previous best times in the pool.
"I am hard on myself, especially when I do not see improvement in my swim times," Forcellini said. "This year was particularly hard for me and training. I have a lot of work to do to make up for time missed in the pool this year.
Forcellini believes competing in various sports over her career will pay dividends in college.
"I just feel that I am self motivated and dedicated as an athlete," she said. "I also think that I am a versatile athlete. I have never wanted to just participate in one sport. I like a lot of sports. Being involved in different sports has taught me a lot about myself."
Forcellini is the daughter of Chad and Amy Forcellini, of Vinco.
