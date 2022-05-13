EBENSBURG, Pa. – Ever since her freshman year, Central Cambria High School senior Rebecca Cree envisioned herself competing at the college level.
With continued work and perseverance, Cree was able to do that on Friday when she committed to join the Susquehanna University track and field team during a ceremony with family and administrators on hand.
“I really liked their physics program,” Cree said. “They do a physics engineering program with Columbia, so I really liked going into that.
“It’s also really close to my grandma, so it’s a good little home experience, too.”
Cree will most likely compete in the discus and hammer throw while at Susquehanna, an NCAA Division III school located in Selinsgrove that competes in the Landmark Conference. The River Hawks are led by coach Ethan Senecal.
“They’re super-nice and tight knit like a family,” Cree said. “Everyone always says that, but they actually are and they’re actually really close.
“They always email me updates about their season. All the girls are super-nice on the team.”
Cree also was a three-year captain on the soccer team and was selected to play in the 2021 Santa Fund Soccer Classic. She also competed on the basketball, cross country (member of the 2018 PIAA Class 2A championship team) and swimming squads over her career.
She is a member of student council and National Honor Society.
“It’s been an honor to coach her,” Central Cambria throwing coach Tim Miller said. “It’s probably a cliche at times that we’ve all heard that she’s like a player/coach. She’s always willing to help the underclassmen coming up. She’s as good as she is in the circle because she spends the extra time practicing her footwork to get it perfect, to get her spin down and to land at the proper time.”
Cree, who finished in fifth place at this past week’s Laurel Highlands Athletic Conference meet, is the second sibling in her family to compete at the college level. Her brother, Toby, is a member of the Bucknell cross country and track and field squads.
Being a part of Central Cambria’s successful track and field program helped Rebecca Cree’s development.
“It definitely pushes you,” Cree said. “Especially with coaches like Randy (Wilson) and Mr. Miller, they just keep encouraging you and making you do better. My teammates, they’re so good and you want them to do good, but you also want to be better than them. It’s a good environment.”
Cree is the daughter of Cory and Iris Cree, of Ebensburg.
Jake Oswalt is a copy editor for The Tribune-Democrat. Follow him on Twitter @TheWizOfOz11.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.