Central Cambria senior Liz Bopp helped the volleyball program claim three straight Laurel Highlands Athletic Conference titles and advance to two District 6 Class AA championship games, reaching pinnacles never accomplished before in school history.
At her next stop, Bopp will try to lead a squad entering just its third season in 2020 to the top of the Pennsylvania State Athletic Conference.
The 6-foot-1 middle blocker signed her National Letter of Intent to continue her volleyball career at Bloomsburg University.
“I visited a bunch of other schools, it just didn’t seem like the right fit for me. But when I stayed overnight at Bloomsburg, I just liked everything about it,” said Bopp, who chose the Huskies over California (Pa.), Indiana (Pa.) and Thiel.
“I liked the environment, the people and the coaches.
“They were all super nice and friendly.”
After starting competition in 2018, Bloomsburg has posted 16 victories (10 in 2019) in the program’s first two seasons.
“That’s definitely something that I’m excited for, for sure. I definitely want to be part of the success that hopefully we create throughout the years,” Bopp said of joining a team on the rise.
The speech pathology major was named to the Class AA all-state team twice.
“They are known for a really good speech program,” Bopp said. “They also have a sign language department that I’m going to minor in. A lot of other schools don’t have that, so I really like that option.”
Bopp compiled 901 kills, a .420 hitting percentage, 439 blocks and 109 service aces over her final three seasons (57-10 team record with a 45-5 mark in the LHAC).
“I don’t think Liz will have any problem fitting in at Bloomsburg, especially with her height and physical play on the court,” Central Cambria coach Jason Layman said. “In fact, I would expect her to see quite a bit of court time as a freshman. She is used to playing at a high level throughout the year between high school ball with Central Cambria and club ball with Ridgetop VBC.”
The strong net presence played a pivotal role in both the basketball and volleyball teams achieving unprecedented heights.
The volleyball squad’s LHAC crown in 2017 was the program’s first in history.
“It has been a blast. I will definitely miss all of my teammates that I played with throughout all these years and all the coaches who I’ve been with for all of these years, too,” Bopp said, recounting her time at Central Cambria.
“I’m definitely going to miss it. It was so much fun and we made so many memories.”
Bopp lettered four years each in basketball and volleyball, while obtaining two in track and field. As a senior, she posted 395 kills and an incredible .492 hitting percentage while notching 210 blocks on defense.
“Liz is the best blocker in LHAC, hands down,” said Layman. “We would work on that daily at Central Cambria practice, and it really paid off for her in big games. Any time we needed a big block, Liz was there to provide it and give us the momentum back in a big game. Liz could and would control the game at the net.”
In basketball, Bopp produced 683 points, 494 rebounds and 100 blocks in helping the Red Devils reach the 2019 PIAA Class AAA semifinals. She appeared in 21 District 6 playoff games between basketball and volleyball, and competed in eight PIAA playoff contests.
Bopp is the daughter of Doug and Jen Bopp, of Ebensburg.
