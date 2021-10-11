For the seventh straight year, the Central Cambria and Westmont Hilltop girls’ tennis teams will meet in the District 6 Class 2A championship match.
The two squads will meet at 4 p.m. Wednesday at Ebensburg Tennis Center. Central Cambria won both Laurel Highlands Athletic Conference meetings this season.
No. 1 seed Central Cambria defeated No. 4 seed Tyrone 3-2 on Monday. No. 2 Westmont Hilltop topped No. 3 Bishop Guilfoyle Catholic 3-2.
Central Cambria’s Corinne Markovich and Marley Ratchford earned singles victories. Jessica Lian and Emma Dumm won their doubles match.
Westmont Hilltop’s Alyssa Kush, a four-time District 6 singles champion, and Morgan Allen prevailed in singles action. Madison Podrebarac and Beth Buettner combined forces to win their doubles match.
When meeting in the district title match, Westmont Hilltop prevailed in 2015, ‘18 and ‘20. Central Cambria won gold in 2016, ‘17 and ‘19.
