REEDSVILLE – Two area girls squads and two individual runners captured titles on Saturday at the District 6 Cross Country Championships held at Indian Valley Elementary School.
Westmont Hilltop claimed the Class A title with a narrow one-point victory over Marion Center, while defending PIAA champion Central Cambria celebrated its 17th district team championship with sophomore Stella Kuntz crossing the finish line at the front of the field in 19:48. Portage sophomore Lauren Shaffer, who was second in the PIAA championships in 2018, was the Class A individual champ winning in a time of 19:11.
The winners along with a number of other area runners will be headed to the PIAA Championships set for next Saturday at the Parkview Course in Hershey.
It was an especially emotional victory for Hilltoppers coach Mike Harchick.
“It’s been a long time,” Harchick said about winning the title. “Randy (Wilson) and Central Cambria are always raising the bar. We started this workout since June and the goal was to win. We thought we could beat Marion Center. The girls put so much heart and soul into this. This morning they got on the bus at 6 o’clock, and they had their game faces on.
“We knew it was going to come down to my fifth and sixth girls, and they were running together. I’ll take this one-point win.”
Westmont Hilltop junior Bridget Barbato was third overall in the Class A race, while junior teammate Ellie Dorian was fifth.
“For me, this is really exciting,” said Barbato, who went as an individual her freshman year. “I transferred school from Bishop McCort and just being around all these girls, I never had a strong team. We support each other no matter what, and I’m excited to go to states with a team.”
Dorian will make her third trip to the state meet.
“I’m really excited to go back to Hershey and I’m really excited to have my teammates going with me,” Dorian said.
The other Hilltoppers runners were senior Grace Dryer; sophomores Julia Dill, Avari Admire and Lila Lehman; and freshman Kada Cook.
Three of the other Central Cambria runners freshmen – Annalise Niebauer (second) and Abby George (third), along with sophomore Faith Wilson (fifth) – Were also in the top 10. The other Red Devils team members – junior Jenna Smith (16th), sophomore Abby Walwro (19th) and junior Anna Dill (20th) – all placed in the top 20.
The Red Devils finished with 27 points with Forest Hills (51) and Bedford (78) second and third, respectively.
“We have reached a point where we don’t take a single thing for granted,” Central Cambria coach Randy Wilson said. “It’s not about the end of season, it’s about the entire journey along the way.”
For Kuntz, it was her second straight district championship.
“This means so much to me, and I’m really excited,” Kuntz said. “I don’t think that I could have won this without my team with me. I wasn’t even nervous.
“We all went out there and were ready to run.”
Shaffer, who finished second in the district race last year, won her first crown.
“It was a lot tougher this year without all of the good runners that I knew were in the field,” said Shaffer. “I just got out front and kept my pace, and I felt good.”
Other area Class AA qualifiers are junior Paige Greathouse and senior Lacey Greathouse of Forest HIlls, along with freshmen Savanna Nesbitt and Meah Eshelman of Bedford. In Class A, junior Maggie McMullen of Cambria Heights qualified for the state championships.
