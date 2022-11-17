EBENSBURG, Pa. – Brady Sheehan and Thomas Smith each scored two goals as Central Cambria defeated State College 5-2 in a Laurel Mountain Hockey League on Thursday night at North Central Recreation Center.
Austin Semelsberger also scored for 4-1 Central Cambria, which led 3-1 after the second period. Logan Holley assisted on two goals, and Charles Edwards made 31 saves for the Red Devils.
State College (3-1) received a goal each from Zander Faust and John-Paul Hay.
