Matthew Ribblett, Brady Sheehan

Bishop McCort’s Matthew Ribblett, left, gives chase to Central Cambria’s Brady Sheehan during a Laurel Mountain Hockey League game at 1st Summit Arena @ Cambria County War Memorial in Johnstown, PA., Thursday, Dec.9, 2021.

 By John Rucosky
jrucosky@tribdem.com

EBENSBURG, Pa. – Brady Sheehan and Thomas Smith each scored two goals as Central Cambria defeated State College 5-2 in a Laurel Mountain Hockey League on Thursday night at North Central Recreation Center.

Austin Semelsberger also scored for 4-1 Central Cambria, which led 3-1 after the second period. Logan Holley assisted on two goals, and Charles Edwards made 31 saves for the Red Devils.

State College (3-1) received a goal each from Zander Faust and John-Paul Hay.

