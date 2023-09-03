REEDSVILLE, Pa. – Both the Central Cambria boys and girls cross country teams won titles at Saturday’s Big Valley Invitational.
Bedford freshman Chloe May broke a program record with a winning time of 18:44 in Class 2A. The previous mark was held by Brittany Beland (19:02) at the 2005 District 5 meet.
In Class 1A boys, Central Cambria (30) topped Forest Hills (64) and United (91) in the team race. Evan George (16:47) and Dominic Kuntz (17:01) were second and third overall, respectively, at the Class 1A level. Ethan Haycisak (eighth), Jacob Wilson (ninth) and Derek McConnell scored for the Red Devils.
Tyler Caron led Forest Hills with a fifth-place finish. Following Caron were United’s Colton Henning (sixth), Forest Hills’ Josh Morrison (seventh) and Westmont Hilltop’s Hunter Smith (10th).
Bedford’s Joseph Pencil was sixth in Class 2A boys as the Bisons took third place as a team. Penn Cambria’s Josh Stolarski was 10th.
In Class 1A girls, United took first with 45 points. The Lions received points from Chloe Stiles (third), Olivia Henning (fourth), Sara Gornick (fifth), Paiton Steiner and Sierra Oleksa.
Portage took fourth place as Alex Chobany was second place overall with a time of 20:41.
In Class 2A girls, Central Cambria took gold with 35 points, followed by Bedford with 65.
Abigail Sheehan (fourth), Keira Link (fifth), Morgan Brandis (sixth), Aubrey Ruddek (ninth) and Kylee Krumenacker all scored for the Red Devils. Bedford’s Avrey Weaverling was seventh, and Forest Hills’ Samantha Papcunik took 10th.
