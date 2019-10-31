If you are a fan of great volleyball, you missed a great one Thursday night as the Berlin Brothersvalley Mountaineers and the Conemaugh Township Indians went five sets in a back-and forth-affair, but it was Berlin led by Kiera Booth’s 36 combined kills, including three of the last four points on the night who captured the District 5 Class A championship 22-25, 25-17, 25-19, 22-25, 15-12 at Somerset Area High School.