EBENSBURG – The Central Cambria volleyball team was a deceptive bunch Thursday night.
Hosting No. 6 Tyrone in the District 6 Class AA semifinals, the Lady Red Devils secured points in some unconventional ways.
Instead of its usual firepower it displays at the net, No. 2 Central Cambria found the soft spots to rack up points to fool the opponent as it earned a 3-0 victory (25-16, 25-20, 26-24).
“Those little gaps can kill you,” Central Cambria coach Jason Layman said. “We worked a lot in practice at covering them. (Tyrone’s) setter has a real nice dump ball over the net, so we worked on paying attention and being alive in the back row.”
Central Cambria (21-0) struggled early to figure out Tyrone’s (13-5) front row attack, which was led by the trio of Courtney Williams, Makenna Bauer and Brianna Foy.
Many of Central Cambria’s hard attacks were blocked, and the Red Devils struggled to gain any traction offensively.
Following a few adjustments, the focus shifted to scoring points with soft tips and fake sets to confuse the Golden Eagles.
“We tried to really cover the corners and cover that short gap in the middle,” Layman said. “We were able to get a nice pass off of it and run our offense.”
Much of Central Cambria’s offense arose from an unlikely source in setter Kiersten Szpala.
She fooled Tyrone with an array of set fakes that resulted in six kills.
“Whenever it’s a quick play and everyone’s all rushed and panicked, I try to distract them,” she said. “I just try to slow things down. You have to be smart and find the holes just like a hitter would. You have to put it anywhere on the court.”
Central Cambria rallied from an early hole in the first set to take the lead in convincing fashion, but Tyrone continued to scrap.
The Red Devils surrendered substantial leads in the final two sets as the Golden Eagles gave them a run for their money.
“We talked a lot about not letting our guard down, because (Tyrone) will sneak right up on you,” Layman said. “That was a fun, exciting, intense match. That’s kind of what I expected from the start.”
Tyrone continued to cause headaches in the third set as neither team could gain a lead of more than two points.
After trying a few options, the Red Devils began to find its recipe for success again.
Central Cambria relied on its outside hitters in Julia Mobley and Maggie Kudlawiec, who notched eight and six kills, respectively.
“Our team isn’t one that when we get down, we stay down,” Kudlawiec said. “We fight back pretty well with things. Even when we get down, nobody really stresses out. We just come together and calm down.”
Central Cambria finally found its groove toward the end of the match.
An emphatic kill on game point from Liz Bopp, who finished the night with nine, secured the victory.
“We just try and talk as much we can to come together as a team,” Bopp said. “Once we start playing as individuals, I feel like that’s when we get down. But when we come together as a team, we get up and usually come away with the win.”
The victory clinched the Red Devils a spot in this Saturday’s District 6 Class AA title game against No. 1 Bald Eagle Area, who defeated No. 4 West Shamokin Thursday night.
The championship game will be a rematch of last year, which saw the Eagles claim districts en route to a state title.
This season, Central Cambria will be seeking a different result.
“We’re ready. We’re so excited,” Szpala said. “We’ve been talking about this since the beginning of the season. We obviously know that Bald Eagle is a great team. It’s not going to be easy, but that’s what you have to expect at this level. We’re ready for them.”
The game starts at 1 p.m. at the Altoona Fieldhouse
“I feel like if we just play our game, we can get it,” Bopp said.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.