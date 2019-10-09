EBENSBURG – Both the boys and girls cross country teams at Central Cambria finished their dual-meet campaigns unbeaten after both squads swept visiting Penn Cambria and Bishop Guilfoyle Catholic on Wednesday.
The girls squad, which claimed its 17th straight LHAC crown, took the top 10 spots as it swept both the Panthers and Marauders by 15-50 scores.
Stella Kuntz topped the field in 19 minutes, 28 seconds to start the Red Devils’ avalanche.
Annaliese Niebauer, Jenna Smith, Abby George and Faith Wilson completed the scoring for Central Cambria, which also saw Abby Walwro, Anna Dill, Marlow Soyka, Jensen Westrick and Lydia Knarr runs out the top 10.
The boys team clinched its sixth straight conference championship, also sweeping Penn Cambria and Bishop Guilfoyle by 15-50 marks as the first eight runners to finish were all Red Devils.
Nate Kuntz crossed the line at 17:55 with Ike Haycisak, Eli Wandel, Toby Cree and Tyler Gibson completing the top five.
Central Cambria’s Devon Morgan, Adam Lechleitner and Aiden Lechleitner finished sixth through eighth, respectively.
Penn Cambria’s girls topped Bishop Guilfoyle 15-50 while the Panthers beat the Marauders 15-49 in the boys meet.
