EBENSBURG, Pa. – Central Cambria has never won a girls’ volleyball district championship, but first-year coach Alicia Huber will now have an opportunity to make that happen for the Red Devils after her squad swept visiting Forest Hills by scores of 25-13, 25-22, 25-16 in Thursday night’s District 6 Class 2A semifinal.
Second-seeded Central Cambria (18-3) earned a berth in Saturday’s title match at Altoona Area High School and will face top-seeded Philipsburg-Osceola at 2 p.m.
“From the beginning of the season to now, we pulled it together as a team,” said Huber. “They’ve done an incredible job of working together toward the end goal of winning a championship.”
Central Cambria and Forest Hills split a pair of matches in the Laurel Highlands Athletic Conference during the regular season, but in this contest, the Red Devils were in control thanks to an all-around performance.
The Red Devils’ imposing front line that features four players standing between 5-foot-10 and 6-foot-1 made their presence felt, and that strong play at the net was complemented by accurate serving and a hustling defensive effort that kept some big hits by Forest Hills from falling in for potential Rangers points.
“Getting the sets moved around to all the positions is key, because we have a bunch of really strong hitters,” said Huber.
Madison Kim and Alli Malay each had a team-high 9 kills for the Red Devils, with Kate Kudlawiec adding seven. Malay, a junior outside hitter, also contributed four service aces and was a force on the defensive end with 12 digs.
“I think we wanted it more, and that proves we can do what we put our mind to,” said Malay. “Our team just keeps an energy up that helps me be a better player.”
DeeDee Long posted a team-leading 14 digs, while Leah Burggraf distributed 24 assists for the Red Devils.
Forest Hills, ranked No. 9 by the Pennsylvania Volleyball Coaches Association in Class 2A, concluded a 15-5 season.
“They (Central Cambria) are a very experienced team with a lot of seniors and a lot of talented girls that work hard,” said Rangers coach Cassie Layman.
“We lost a lot from last year’s team, and I’m very proud of how we played. We had a lot of freshmen coming up, and our seniors did an excellent job of carrying us throughout the season.”
Two of those Ranger freshmen had major contributions in this match. Mya Colosimo had a team-leading 10 kills, while Julia Chunta had eight digs and 22 assists. Senior Lexi Koeck had a versatile six blocks, seven kills, and 11 digs for the Rangers.
The opening set was tight early on, but the Red Devils went on a 12-2 run to open up a 21-11 advantage. Kim had a kill and a pair of tip shots at the net to score the final three points Central Cambria to close out the 25-13 win.
The Red Devils bolted out to a 15-8 lead in the second set before the Rangers rallied. An ace by Addie Schirato and a couple of big hits by Colosimo and Koeck helped Forest Hills score eight of the next nine points to tie it, and the Rangers later went up 19-17 on an ace by Chunta.
However, the Red Devils regained the lead and finished off the 25-22 win on kills by Malay and Kudlawiec.
Central Cambria, ranked No. 7 by the Pennsylvania Volleyball Coaches Association in Class 2A, took command of the third set with a 10-2 opening run and was never seriously threatened en route to a 25-16 finish.
