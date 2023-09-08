BEDFORD, Pa. – Central Cambria football coach Don Fyfe graduated from Chestnut Ridge and grew up with the county rivalry against Bedford.
Fast forward to Friday, entering the Red Devils’ Laurel Highlands Athletic Conference matchup with the Bisons, Central Cambria hadn’t won against them in 11 years.
Throughout the game, the Red Devils did a lot of grounding and pounding, going on clock-draining drives and making them count.
While rain fell and they had to dodge the lightning bolts, Fyfe was treated to a Gatorade shower after the game as his Red Devil squad hung on for a 12-7 victory at Bisons Stadium.
“These guys know I’m a Chestnut Ridge guy, so this is a big rivalry,” Fyfe said of his childhood. “These guys played their tails off. We had all of the momentum in the world, and they score (in the fourth quarter), and get a good call on the pooch kick, but we stayed strong.”
After forcing a punt Central Cambria went right down the field over six minutes capping it off with a Grady Snyder touchdown to make it 6-0 with just over three minutes to play in the first.
“We’re going to disperse the ball,” Fyfe said. “We have great running backs. Grady and Rocco (Garzarelli) ran hard tonight, both of them. Both of them carried us, got big first downs, let that clock run. We have a good young team, and you got to learn how to win. Tonight was a huge step.”
The Red Devils came up with another stop early in the second quarter and then went on an even longer drive as they ate up over 10 minutes. Snyder struck again to make it 12-0 with under a minute to play in the half.
“All of the props to the line,” Snyder said. “They made the holes, and whenever they make the holes, I’ll find the holes. They did the best (job).”
Central Cambria ran a staggering 38 plays to Bedford’s 15 in the first half. Overall for the game the Red Devils ran a whopping 63 times for 307 yards to the Bisons 16 for 63.
“They made some plays, credit to them,” Bedford coach Kevin Steele said. “I thought our kids played hard, but we (didn’t) necessarily play particularly well. We’ve got to do a better job on the offensive side. We just have to do a better job controlling the ball.”
Snyder led the efforts with 154 yards on 31 attempts and both scores while Garzarelli had 133 yards on 21 carries. The Red Devils racked up 22 first downs to Bedford’s six.
“Our defense gave up a ton of yards, but they gave up 12 points which isn’t horrible,” Steele said. “We just did not get the ball on offense and move the chains enough to create any sort of issues for them on the defensive side.”
The Bisons did have hope late as Joey Huxta launched a 41-yard bomb to Quincy Swaim to cut the deficit to five with just under six minutes to play.
On the ensuing kickoff the Bisons ran a successful onside kick which set them up in Red Devils territory at the 44. Those efforts, though, were thwarted as the Devils came up with a stop on fourth-and-1 to seal the game.
Central Cambria will look to make it three in a row next week as it hosts Greater Johnstown while Bedford will make the trip to Penn Cambria.
“That was a big win for us,” Fyfe said. “It’s been since 2012, and we talked about that during the week. That was something they set their goals to; we want to end that streak.”
Bigger than football: The Bedford football boosters donated the 50/50 proceeds from Friday night’s game to the family of Karns City quarterback Mason Martin who was hospitalized following the Gremlins’ game on Sept. 1. The cheerleading team took up a collection of their own and their combined efforts raised over $1,000 for the family.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.