ARMAGH – The Central Cambria boys and girls track and field teams swept Saturday’s United Invitational. On the boys side, the Red Devils won six titles and racked up 157 points to more than double up second-place Windber (77 points) and third-place Penn Cambria (70). The Lady Red Devils picked up five victories to compiled 130 points and defeat Derry Area (83 points) and United (64.5).
Central Cambria senior Tyler Gibson was a double winner in the 1600- (4:45.41) and 3200-meter (10:25.62) races, and combined with Adam Lechleitner, Eli Wandel and Corey Roberts (second in the 800 and third in triple jump) to prevail in the 3200 relay (8:19.54). Lechleitner won the 800 race in 2:04.87 and took second in the pole vault (12 feet). Kevin Orange, Aiden Lechleitner, Jameson O’Brien (second in 200) and Josh Contorchick (third in the 400) combined to take the 1600 relay race in 3:41.89. Junior Ben Grata paced the field in the 110 hurdles (16.53).
Devon Morgan (1600), Cody Roberts (400) and Evan Thomas (3200) picked up second-place finishes.
Windber received individual victories from seniors Nick Vasas (300 hurdles, 42.59) and Aaron Willis (long jump, 20-4). Vasas took third in the pole vault.
Freshman Joseph McKelvey finished third in the 1600 and 3200 races. The Ramblers’ 400 relay squad and Blake Klosky (shot put) took second.
Penn Cambria senior Nick Marinak paced the javelin competition with a heave of 167-5. He also took second in the 100. Senior Jake Tsikalas’ distance of 42-6.75 in the triple jump earned him first place. Conner Karabinos finished second in high jump and third in discus and javelin.
Two Ligonier Valley athletes earned titles. Senior Jonathan Manges cleared 12-0 in pole vault. Senior Wesley Smykal leaped over 5-10 in high jump. Miles Higgins finished second in javelin.
Central Cambria sophomore Annaliese Niebauer was a double winner in the 1600 (5:34.69) and 3200 (12:00). Junior Faith Wilson prevailed in the 800 (2:29.28).
Wilson, Abby Walwro, Ella Vrabel and Olivia Ratchford combined to win the 1600 relay in 4:18.4. Abby George, Vrabel, Walwro and Wilson clocked a 10:04.12 in the 3200 relay for gold. Becca Cree (discus), George (800), Stella Kuntz (1600), Deanne Long (javelin), Vrabel (400) and Walwro (300 hurdles) finished in second place.
United senior Maizee Fry picked up three victories in the throwing events. The Robert Morris signee was atop the discus (131-11), javelin (114-4) and shot put (41-2.75) fields. Senior Bailey Popovich took first in the 400 (1:04.82) and ended up in second place in the 200. Senior Katie Peters finished second in pole vault.
Penn Cambria junior Daijah Lilly won the 200 in 27.49. Bayle Kunsman, Bailey O’Donnell, Lilly and Olivia Papi joined forces to win the 400 relay race in 52.04 seconds.
Ligonier Valley senior Tatum Hoffman reached 15-8 in long jump to prevail. She also finished second in the high and triple jumps.
Windber freshman Riley Brubaker picked up valuable points in the three jumps: long (second), high (third) and triple (third).
