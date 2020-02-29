STATE COLLEGE – Central Cambria’s boys captured the first District 6 Class AA team swimming championship in program history on Saturday while the Somerset girls took home top honors in the district for the third time in four seasons.
The area also saw two more individual champions and another relay squad take gold during Day 2 of the District 6 swimming championship at Penn State University.
The Red Devils boys totaled 230 points over the two-day event, topping Huntingdon (204) and Westmont Hilltop (155) in the team chase. Central Cambria’s 400 freestyle relay team, consisting of Isaac Haycisak, Ian McMullen, Mike McCloskey and Seth Farabaugh, registered the squad’s highest podium finish of the day, taking third.
“It’s amazing, they worked very hard all season,” Central Cambria coach Amy Haycisak said. “They’re such a tight-knit group of guys that support each other and were dedicated to the entire season, and they put a lot of hard work into every opportunity that was given to them.
“They’ve come a long way.”
The Red Devils were also boosted by fourth-place finishes by Farabaugh, Nate Koontz, Ian Swope and a sixth-place nod to Corey Roberts.
“It’s always something they have strived for,” Amy Haycisak said. “This particular group of boys are very versatile. They take any opportunity and they run with it. It was building, but it didn’t hit them about how attainable it was until we got there.”
Westmont Hilltop’s Cael Long topped the podium in the 100 breaststroke with a time of 1:02.96 while Conemaugh Township’s Herman Zilch IV won his second event of the weekend, taking gold in the 100 backstroke in 53.49.
Somerset, which won team titles in 2017 and 2019, edged Penns Valley 187-181 in the girls competition with Bellefonte following in third with 145 points.
The Golden Eagles’ 400 freestyle relay quartet of Hannah Kane, Morgan McGuire, Kaylee Richard and Carly Richard took first in the event, clocking in at 3:50.40.
Haley Basala claimed silver in the 100 breaststroke, touching the wall at 1:12.23.
“Everyone performed the way we needed in order to take home the big win,” Somerset coach Lauren Hershberger said.
“It came down to the last relay of the meet,” Hershberger added. “The girls had to take first place in the 400 free relay in order to win the championship.”
Gold medalists automatically qualify for the PIAA meet at Bucknell University later this month. Additional swimmers who meet the state qualifying standard will be announced Sunday by the PIAA.
Taking silver in boys events on Saturday were Westmont Hilltop’s Elijah Innis (1:04.38 in the 100 breaststroke) and Somerset’s Seth Yoder (1:01.20, 100 backstroke). Ligonier Valley’s M.J. Knupp took third in the 500 freestyle, finishing in 5:16.38.
Central Cambria’s Jensen Westrick earned silver in the 100 freestyle, finishing in 55.06 seconds while Westmont Hilltop’s Lauren Mock walked away with bronze in the 500 freestyle in 5:21.34.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.