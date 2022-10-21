EBENSBURG, Pa. – When Elijah Villarrial ripped the ball from a Somerset special teams player during the first quarter on Friday night, the Central Cambria senior did more than take possession from the Golden Eagles.
He also stole the momentum early in a game that got out of hand quickly.
Villarrial ran for 162 yards on just eight carries as the Red Devils won 42-8 in a Laurel Highlands Athletic Conference game.
Central Cambria (3-6) went three-and-out on its first possession, but Somerset (1-7) never got a chance to take advantage of its defensive stand.
When Nolan Wyrwas’ punt bounced short of Somerset’s returner, Trevor McNabb grabbed the ball on a hop at midfield and looked to give the Golden Eagles great field position. Instead, Villarrial took the ball from him and started running the other way.
“That big turnover after our first series, kind of got us going a little bit, just to start the momentum,” Central Cambria coach Don Fyfe said.
Starting at the Somerset 33-yard-line, Central Cambria needed just three plays to score, as Brady Sheehan found Wyrwas for a 16-yard touchdown pass.
“That turned everything in their favor,” Somerset coach Jeff Urban said of the turnover.
“With their age, they were able to keep the momentum.
“With our youth, we don’t know how to take momentum back yet.”
A minute and a half later, Ben Ream picked off a Lane Lambert pass to set up Wyrwas’ 56-yard touchdown run.
Grady Snyder’s 7-yard touchdown run made it 21-0, and – on the next play from scrimmage – he returned an interception 16 yards for a touchdown to put the Red Devils up 28-0 at the end of the first quarter.
“He just made a great play,” Fyfe said of Snyder’s interception. “That’s all that was – him watching film, studying and knowing in this situation that’s what they like to do, and he showed that it paid off.”
After Wyrwas intercepted a pass to thwart Somerset’s best drive of the first half, Villarrial made another big play with a 96-yard sprint for a one-play scoring drive that ensure the mercy rule would be in effect for the second half.
“I saw a gap and I took it and (saw) open field,” Villarrial said. “I was (saying) ‘Please don’t catch me.’ I was just running for my life.”
Two scuffles broke out during the first half and Central Cambria’s Zach Taylor was ejected.
“I think it was senior night. It was emotional,” Fyfe said. “I think some frustrations of earlier games, where breaks didn’t go our way, it was pent up and it came out tonight.”
Beam scored from 2 yards out early in the third quarter and Jonathan Wess’s sixth extra point of the night made it 42-0.
The Golden Eagles started to move the ball against Central Cambria’s backups, and Lambert got them on the board with a 51-yard touchdown run, then threw to Camden Lowery for the 2-point conversion, with the receiver doing a nice job to keep a foot in bounds in the corner of the end zone.
Sophomore Rowan Holmes ran for 81 yards and Lambert had 83 on the ground.
“We’ve got some great football players on that field,” Urban said. “We just need some time for us to turn into young men. We’ve got a bunch of great kids.
“We need young men to compete in the Laurel Highlands.”
Fyfe, who like Urban is in his first year as head coach at his program, is seeking the same kind of growth at Central Cambria.
“Hopefully, we can take that next step as a program,” he said. “Football in the Laurel Highlands is not an August to November thing. You’ve got to buy in all year long.”
