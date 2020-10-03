ALTOONA – Complementing skill sets helped Central Cambria senior Olivia Ratchford and junior Corinne Markovich claim the District 6 Class AA doubles title on Saturday at Mansion Park.
The Red Devil duo, seeded No. 1, dispatched Tyrone’s Rachel Stricek and Victoria Reese 6-0, 6-1, keeping the doubles championship in Ebensburg.
“It feels really good for my fourth year in a row to be doubles champion,” Ratchford said. “Especially with Corinne, we're so close. It was a really good feeling to win today. It was honestly really easy to play with Corinne because she's so good at the net. I think I'm pretty good at the baseline so we kind of balance each other out."
Ratchford earned the 2017 doubles title with Liza Brady and won the 2018 and 2019 championships with her cousin, Emma Ratchford.
“It felt really good just to be out there with Liv,” Markovich said. “With it being her senior year made it even more special. Just to be able to pull out the win was just amazing.”
Markovich’s presence at the net paid dividends against the No. 3 seeded squad. The junior was able to hit home winners and secure points during the match.
“We went out there, our coach told us to just go out there firing up on all cylinders,” Markovich said. “Once it was 3-0, Liv and I just got it together and made it happen. Liv was really going for the alley shots, really putting pace on the ball. I was up at the net getting everything I could.”
Central Cambria has won five of the past six doubles crowns.
“It feels good. You never know going into it what the outlook is going to be,” Central Cambria coach Kim Cavalier said. “I knew Tyrone was a tough team. To actually come out on the other side of it with another gold, it’s really great. This is Olivia’s fourth, so that’s pretty exciting for her, too.”
Knowing their assignments on the court helped the duo prosper.
“Our chemistry is really good, we talk to each other out on the court,” Markovich said.
“They started out very strong. They were on point today,” Cavalier said. “Their communication, their strategy, everything they did today, worked out for them. Singles and doubles are completely different games. They worked really hard at strategy and where each other was playing. Corinne was great at the net putting everything away and Olivia’s long game set up points.”
Markovich and Ratchford earned a berth in the PIAA Tournament, which starts in November.
Saturday was Ratchford’s eighth district title match. She is a four-time runner-up in singles, while going 4-0 in doubles.
“She adapts very well to different partners,” Cavalier said. “She’s very strong.”
Earning a fourth title surpassed Ratchford’s wildest dreams, she said, while reflecting on her success.
"I honestly wouldn't believe it. I can't believe it's been four years in a row,” she said. “If anyone would have told me that before, I would be like, 'Ah, you're crazy.' I would have never thought of that. I think we have a good shot this year to make it pretty far.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.